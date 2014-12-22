This Guy’s Secret Santa Form Illustrates Why Workplace Secret Santas Are The Worst

It’s that time of year again, for the ol’ office “Secret Santa.” Thankfully we don’t do one at UPROXX (otherwise someone would be getting the finest dildo $20 can buy) but I can still vividly remember my worst Secret Santa experience. It was my first job out of college and I got stuck with the office weirdo. We had to write down three gift “suggestions” with our names, and his suggestions included three albums by an all-female Irish Celtic band called The Corrs. You may remember them, I think they had that song one time. Anyway, I didn’t have time to buy something online, and ended up going to like fifteen goddamn stores looking for these albums. Suffice to say, he ended up getting a Target gift card.

So hats off to “Scott,” the Secret Santa recipient of a Reddit user going by “anti_climax,” who didn’t sugarcoat his Secret Santa form. Let’s face it, nobody wants to have to go shopping for some random human being you arbitrarily have to spend 40+ hours a week with, and nobody wants to receive another Bath & Body Works gift set. So let’s take this as a sign that we should all just abolish office Secret Santas now going forward.

UPDATE: “Scott” has reached out to me on Twitter, and if you were wondering, he received three $15 gift cards, two of which had no balance on them. Happy holidays!

