This Guy’s Secret Santa Form Illustrates Why Workplace Secret Santas Are The Worst

It’s that time of year again, for the ol’ office “Secret Santa.” Thankfully we don’t do one at UPROXX (otherwise someone would be getting the finest dildo $20 can buy) but I can still vividly remember my worst Secret Santa experience. It was my first job out of college and I got stuck with the office weirdo. We had to write down three gift “suggestions” with our names, and his suggestions included three albums by an all-female Irish Celtic band called The Corrs. You may remember them, I think they had that song one time. Anyway, I didn’t have time to buy something online, and ended up going to like fifteen goddamn stores looking for these albums. Suffice to say, he ended up getting a Target gift card.
So hats off to “Scott,” the Secret Santa recipient of a Reddit user going by “anti_climax,” who didn’t sugarcoat his Secret Santa form. Let’s face it, nobody wants to have to go shopping for some random human being you arbitrarily have to spend 40+ hours a week with, and nobody wants to receive another Bath & Body Works gift set. So let’s take this as a sign that we should all just abolish office Secret Santas now going forward.
UPDATE: “Scott” has reached out to me on Twitter, and if you were wondering, he received three $15 gift cards, two of which had no balance on them. Happy holidays!
I would get him the finest $15 gift card to Arby’s that money can buy.
It’s the gift that also comes with diarrhea. Screw Scott.
“A donation for $15 has been made in your name to…”
…The Human Fund.”
Money…. for People.
Screw You!
this dude would get a pencil holder from me.
Wait… we’re not doing Secret Santa this year? Crap. And I sent Vince the Big Trouble In Little China boxed set for nothing.
Just FYI, The Corrs were not all female. They had a brother they used to sit in the back, and crop out cos he wasn’t a hot woman.
No, you don’t need to know why I know this. Stop asking, OK!?
It’s cool @Deebs, I went to a Corrs concert one summer while I was in college. It was a date; the girl I went with got the tickets for free from her work.
P.S. The ones who are female are hot. All of them.
Scott seems like the type that would love a Bath and Body works gift card…or one from any store with the word ‘candle’ in the name.
What do you think the max amount for this Secret Santa was? 20 bucks?
I lost a bet to my cousin a few years ago, so I sent him a gift card good at any Pennsylvania Wine & Spirits store. He lives in South Carolina.
I’m sure this Redditor could utilize his community of “friends” to make sure Scott gets an out-of-state gift card as well.
I would fart on everything at his desk, then he would get pink eye….But, that’s just how I roll.
Excellent
Who the hell makes a FORM? We did Secret Santa & just asked for a short sentence about what you wanted. & it was a lot of fun.
Company I was in had a form:
Do you wish to participate in Secret Santa this year? Yes_____ No______
Name__________
Sorry, but this is brilliant.
The best Secret Santa gift is those dark chocolates with brand-name liquor that you can get at Costco for about $20. I gave them this year, then took them back from the recipient during the deal where you go around the room sniping better presents than the one you got.
Spent my entire workplace Secret Santa mumbling under my breath about how none of these pampered motherfuckers have ever struggled and therefore see nothing wrong about wasting hard earned money trying to generate laboured, forced chuckles out of co-workers they would squash for a penny the other 364 days of the year. “In the Phillipines, they’d cut your eyes out for those Marx glasses you threw in the bin, you piece of shit”.
Yes, I was a lot of fun at that party. And others.
I literally just came back from our Secret Santa work exchange. Awkward all around. It was a lovely exchange of gift cards. I was one of the lucky ones who had a secret Santa that actually took the time to ask coworkers I was friends with what I’d like. That’s a win.
I’d get him a spent $15 gift card to the most expensive restaurant. Hopefully he won’t realize it is spent until he’s ready to pay.
I saw a guy at Starbucks picking up blank gift cards for his Secret Santa. He was planning to load them with ten cents each from another card & give them in one giant pile. He will be hated.
I’d give this guy a christmas card in a gift box.
Something my ex-brother-in-law used to do to people in their family’s Secret Santa is to do the box-in-a-box, all the way up to a large gift box………FOR A GIFT CARD. That’s what I’d do to THIS tw*t.
I’d get him a candle and told him he should have been more specific