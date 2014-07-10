This Guy’s YouTube Review of Right Guard Deodorant Is Not Very Good

A guy named Scott Romine posted this enthralling review of Right Guard deodorant on YouTube, and although he says that he doesn’t post product reviews very often, you would never know it. Well, except for maybe by the way his cameraman records vertically or that he doesn’t remember the name of the deodorant that he’s comparing the Right Guard to or that he just kind of loses his train of thought by being distracted by the stick of deodorant and trails off at the end, but — OTHER THAN THOSE THINGS — you would never know. Anyway, for your convenience I have helpfully transcribed the introduction to this review:

Hi guys, Scott here! You know, I usually don’t do, uh, product endorsements or reviews of things, not very often anyway, but man, I just wanted to tell you about a product I have been using. I have been using deodorant for ye– well, I hope you do too, um, I used some other brand, it was orange — it was armor [long pause] arm an hanger … arm an hang … Armor All? Maybe it was Armor All. I don’t know.

I don’t want to spoil the end of the review for you, but if the product he was previously using on his pits was Armor All, then obviously the Right Guard was probably not going to measure up.

(Via Tastefully Offensive)