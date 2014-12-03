Anonymous Just Gave A Big Middle Finger To Florida In Response To Their Controversial Homeless Laws

A word of advice to the city of Ft. Lauderdale Florida: don’t mess with homeless people.
The city’s government recently put into place a series of laws that limits how churches and other organizations are allowed to aid and take care of the homeless. This had some negative effects on the community, particularly when police are arresting 90-year-old volunteers for feeding the homeless. Now the hacktivist group Anonoymous is calling out the city on its controversial policies.
The internet based organization posted a YouTube video yesterday — complete with Guy Fawkes masks and creepy robo voices — demanding Ft. Lauderdale’s mayor, Jack Seiler, get rid of the laws against the homeless. If he didn’t, the group threatened to shut down all local government websites. From The New Times:
“It has come to our attention that Mayor John P. Seiler has become an embarrassment to the good law-abiding citizens of Fort Lauderdale,” the video starts, before demanding that the city drop the three ordinances in the next 24 hours. “You should have expected us, Mayor John Seiler.”
They weren’t kidding around because just a few hours later, the city’s main website, the local police department’s website and the city’s email system were all hacked by the group and flooded with enough traffic to force a shut down.
Not sure what shutting the government in Florida down actually accomplished because I doubt they do much down there anyway, but a tip of our hats to all those hackers with a heart of gold out there.
On the one hand, homeless people need help and this law seems rather unfair. On the other hand, Anonymous is full of childish douches who, as usual, have taken the side of a reasonable cause in the most disruptive, obnoxious way possible. A community passes a law, that law is unfair, what sounds like the most rational and effective way to repeal that law? Do you perform actual activist work and collect signatures and perform the actual task of community organizing a real protest? Or instead do you send provocative videos from ten states away and then shut down a government website?
The problem is the protests and petitions haven’t worked. That’s why Anonymous gets involved. (Floridian)
Yeah, cause that makes me feel better. “Hooray, the Calvary has arrived in the form of self appointed vigilantes who are going tried in and commit a series of federal crimes to show all those politicians that the people they’re persecuting aren’t criminals.” Martin Luther King and Gandhi defied the law by peacefully showing it was unfair. Hacktivists break the law because they can, that is not helping a cause, it’s trying to be Batman.
batman gets shit done because the government fails to. i dont see a difference here. good for them, its about time an outside source started making progress, god knows our government has failed spectacularly at it.
Batman gets shit done because he’s fictional, this is real life and playing Batman in real life is dangerous because reality is a thing.
Batman has no jurisdiction.
SWEAR TO ME!
Just because you disagree with their methods, you really can’t say Anonymous doesn’t do “actual activist work.”
I’d venture to bet it’s likely thousands of times more “actual activist work” than you’ve ever accomplished from an internet comment section.
Ditto.
I like the idea of Anonymous, but they really seem to pick rather idiotic battles. How about screwing with someone worthwhile for a change?
go check out op chanology
They released all the names, address’s and telephone numbers of the members of West Borough baptist church. That is a good deed.
Saying “Anonymous” is like saying “the asteroid belt”. I’m not sure why this is so confusing.
Some folks decided to do something about this.
There are plenty of other things they are doing.
I don’t think it’s confusing. It’s certainly a lot easier than writing, “Some people did some shit,” or just saying “hackers.” We’d be doing the movie a disservice.
Okay from now on every time someone says hacktivist i’m going to eat a puppy.
That’s a gauntlet you might regret. Now I want to work it into everything.
i kind of agree with them. if you can’t be confrontational then be devious.
MAYOR SEILER! YOU HAVE FAILED THIS CITY!
I’m sure once the laws are repealed these “hacktivists” will be boarding and feeding these homeless people, right?
Go back to mainlining oxy, floridian.
sure thing, fuck face
Awesome
We have better cities then you!
Unless you are directing this at the residents of North Korea; no, no you don’t.
“then you”
Then me…WHAT?!?
WHAT!?!?!?!
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, THEN ME WHAT!!!!!??????
In response to my email, from a few weeks ago: I further appreciate the opportunity to clarify much of the misinformation that has been prevalent in the media recently regarding the homeless.
Contrary to reports, the City of Fort Lauderdale is not banning groups from feeding the homeless. We have established an outdoor food distribution ordinance to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community. The ordinance does not prohibit feeding the homeless; it regulates the activity in order to ensure it is carried out in an appropriate, organized, clean and healthy manner.
While the ordinance regulates outdoor food distribution, it permits indoor food distribution to take place at houses of worship throughout the City. By allowing houses of worship to conduct this activity, the City is actually increasing the number of locations where the homeless can properly receive this service.
At two recent outdoor food distributions, citations were rightly issued for non-compliance with the process enacted to ensure public health and safety. Contrary to what was reported in the media, no one was taken into custody. Had these activities taken place indoors, at a house of worship, they would have been in full compliance with the ordinance.
Experts agree, however, that homeless individuals need more than just food. The homeless need shelter, clothing, and comprehensive medical and social services in order to help them get back on their feet.
To set the record straight, few cities have done more for the homeless than Fort Lauderdale. We are taking a comprehensive approach by working with numerous agencies, non-profit, charitable and faith-based organizations that, like us, are dedicated to effectively addressing this complex and important issue. Our overarching goal is to provide a long-term comprehensive solution for the homeless population. While aiming for that goal, we are concurrently working to protect public safety and maintain quality of life for our neighbors, businesses and visitors.
Our efforts include:
* Fort Lauderdale was the first City in South Florida to establish a dedicated Homeless Assistance Unit as part of its Police Department. This Unit makes approximately 8,000 referrals a year working with the homeless to provide them with access to housing, critical medical care and social services. The award-winning initiative stands as a model that has been replicated by local, state, and national police departments and law enforcement agencies across the country.
* Fort Lauderdale is home to the only full service comprehensive Homeless Assistance Center in Broward County. The Center has been operating here since 1999. Recently, the Fort Lauderdale City Commission unanimously passed an ordinance allowing the Homeless Assistance Center to expand its size and scope of operations to accommodate more beds and serve more homeless.
* The City maintains an active partnership with Mission United, an organization dedicated to providing housing and social services to homeless Veterans.
* In addition to Mission United, the City maintains partnerships, provides resources and support to Broward County, the Broward Partnership for the Homeless, Housing Authority of the City of Fort Lauderdale, Salvation Army of Broward County, United Way of Broward County, Hope South Florida, and the Task Force for Ending Homelessness. These partnerships represent an outstanding example of how homelessness needs to be addressed – by bringing together a variety of agencies and organizations to collaborate, share resources, and leverage strengths in a unified effort to comprehensively impact homelessness through the coordination and delivery of essential programs and services.
* Fort Lauderdale is the only city in South Florida and one of 235 communities in the United States taking part in the 100,000 Homes Campaign, a national effort to move disabled, chronically homeless people from the street to a place of their own. Using the motto “Housing First,” the campaign reverses the traditional approach that required the homeless to go through addiction counseling and job training before earning a roof over their heads.
* Through the Housing First program, Fort Lauderdale is providing the most vulnerable homeless individuals with housing, medical, and social services. The program is funded by a $441,000 federal grant that the City of Fort Lauderdale secured from HUD. It is currently providing permanent supportive housing for 22 chronically homeless people.
* The City is proud to report that our initiative was recently re-funded by HUD. During the current year, we will have an additional $455,000 to continue to operate and expand this effort to serve even more chronic and vulnerable homeless in our City.
As part of our comprehensive strategy, the City has passed new ordinances that aim to reduce the public safety hazards and inappropriate nuisance activities that are negatively impacting our community. As a City, we have a responsibility to ensure that all of our public spaces are accessible and can be safely enjoyed by everyone – families, children, residents and visitors.
Our quality of life in Fort Lauderdale and our economic viability are directly linked to our stewardship of public spaces. The City continues to provide leadership in the implementation of innovative ideas to protect our quality of life while ensuring continued funding for programs and initiatives that address humanitarian needs.
The City, our neighbors, and our businesses have a long and distinguished history of compassion toward those in need.
If you would like to make a contribution to local non-profit agencies that help fund homeless assistance, substance abuse, and community support services in Fort Lauderdale, please visit: [www.fortlauderdale.gov]
Again, thank you for your interest in this important humanitarian issue.
tldr
Anonymous is not as relevant as they think they are.
Do you people not see how terrible our government is becoming? Things are changing and changing fast, most of you lazy, selfish morons don’t see how an outside source can help fight back. It’s called a rebellion and most of you will see within the next five years you’ll be apart of that rebellion or end up homeless, sick, or possibly dead. This isn’t the movies anymore kids do some deep research and you’ll know the truth about this corrupt society we live in.
Kinda Nervous To Leave A Comment Anonymous Im On There Side & UnintelligentBeing Your Absolutely Right The Government Don’t Give 2 Shits About The Homeless I Guarentee You Its Definately Going To Get Worse Anonymous Is A Hell Of A Good Hacker Group They Hacked My Sites It Took me Weeks To Get It Back Up & Running Again Im Not Rich I Wanna See The Mayors Face When these Dudes Hackem And See The Anonymous Logo Page There Doing It For A Good Cause I Know That Much I Hope I Don’t Get Hacked now IM Gonna Check Back Soon