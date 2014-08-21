This Hero Teen Sacrificed His Own Life Trying To Prevent A Friend From Drunk Driving

Well this is a real bummer. a 19-year-old Coconut Creek Florida kid is dead after trying to prevent a friend from driving drunk. Joey Ianzano was described by friends and family as an honest, selfless, funny person who aspired to become a fireman — and were devastated but not surprised to learn that he had died trying to help someone else.
Saturday night Ianzano and some friends had attended a concert, and after he drove everyone back to his house he thought a friend was too drunk to drive home and tried to do anything he could to stop him.
Sadly, the friend survived the ensuing tragedy but Ianzano did not.
“He blocked the car with his car so that he couldn’t get out because the car was parked in front of his house anyway,” said Barbara Ianzano. “He got around the car and Joey ran after him and grabbed onto the spoiler trying to stop him yelling screaming.”
Police said the driver sped off with Joey still grabbing onto the back of his car. About half-a-block away, the car slammed into a tree near the 5300 block of Flamingo Place.
“I heard it and I came running out and that’s when I saw him laying there,” said Persaud. “It was really bad, I was trying to flip him over and when I saw the blood, I couldn’t do it.”
What’s even sadder here is that, according to CBS Miami, the family of Ianzano is not even sure if they want to press charges against the friend (who has also not been publicly named) because he was such a close family friend. Imagine having to live with that your entire life. I think most of us would have rather just perished in the accident.
Friends don’t let friends grab onto moving vehicles.
Friends dont let friends add spoilers.
Nope, Tony Stewart is having a shitty month.
He ran and grabbed onto a moving car….and didn’t let go once it was clear his friend was going to leave? That’s SUPER stupid, man. I feel sorry for the guy, but fuck.
Ya, sounds like he was drinking as well. Maybe that affected his judgement? Trying to stop friends from drunk driving can be hard, the young man had the best intentions. Sad story regardless.
Or he grabbed onto something and his hand got stuck and he couldn’t let go while his trashed friend was speeding off.
AGREED
True heroes willingly get dragged behind cars driven by drunk people
Pretty sad story. I have a friend that hit a tree while DWI, his passenger was another close friend of mine and he died. The family of my friend that died actually testified in the defense of the driver during the sentencing phase of his trial.
I can’t imagine how tough that must be.
Thanks, MADD. Nice job.
There’s no like button on here or I would click it for this comment. :)
Wouldnt it have been smarter just to take his keys away? I know the kid was trying to do the right thing but fuck, thats not the best way to do it.
Is that Machine Gun Karl Anderson on the right?
Yeah, that’s not remotely heroic. Good intentions are nice and all, but he’s not a hero.
These parents need to rethink their decision. If he gets off too easy, he will just be a repeat offender. It could even be worse next time.
I’m not sure that being directly responsible for the death of your best friend is getting off easy. Also, I have a tough time believing that prison time will make him a better citizen or improve society’s chances in the long run. If the sentence isn’t out of vengeance, I can’t think of much good it would do to anyone.
…Spoiler alert?
Seriously, though, that sucks.
Dude went full TJ Hooker.
Does the family have any choice? Isnt killing someone while drunk an instant go to trial offense? Or is that just certain states?
“What’s even sadder here is that, according to CBS Miami, the family of Ianzano is not even sure if they want to press charges against”….. REALLY?? The author finds this part saddER than the boy losing his life while trying to save his friend’s? You are supposed to be a professional journalist, of sorts, right? THINK before you type!
Such a shame that the stupidity of both men caused an unnecessary death.