This Hero Teen Sacrificed His Own Life Trying To Prevent A Friend From Drunk Driving

#Florida
News & Culture Writer
08.21.14 21 Comments

Well this is a real bummer. a 19-year-old Coconut Creek Florida kid is dead after trying to prevent a friend from driving drunk. Joey Ianzano was described by friends and family as an honest, selfless, funny person who aspired to become a fireman — and were devastated but not surprised to learn that he had died trying to help someone else.

Saturday night Ianzano and some friends had attended a concert, and after he drove everyone back to his house he thought a friend was too drunk to drive home and tried to do anything he could to stop him.

Sadly, the friend survived the ensuing tragedy but Ianzano did not.

“He blocked the car with his car so that he couldn’t get out because the car was parked in front of his house anyway,” said Barbara Ianzano. “He got around the car and Joey ran after him and grabbed onto the spoiler trying to stop him yelling screaming.”

Police said the driver sped off with Joey still grabbing onto the back of his car. About half-a-block away, the car slammed into a tree near the 5300 block of Flamingo Place.

“I heard it and I came running out and that’s when I saw him laying there,” said Persaud. “It was really bad, I was trying to flip him over and when I saw the blood, I couldn’t do it.”

What’s even sadder here is that, according to CBS Miami, the family of Ianzano is not even sure if they want to press charges against the friend (who has also not been publicly named) because he was such a close family friend. Imagine having to live with that your entire life. I think most of us would have rather just perished in the accident.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSDRUNK DRIVINGFLORIDAHero

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP