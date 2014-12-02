This Honest Menu Tells You What Not To Order If You Plan To Get Your Freak On Later

12.02.14
450614317

Getty Image

A Redditor who goes by the classy username “icametwice” uploaded this photo of a menu from an Indian restaurant called Punjab, which I actually found doing a bit of internet detective work and is located in London’s Covent Garden.

Apparently Pubjab’s garlic naan is really, really super garlicky:

As a married person, I don’t know. I can get laid whenever I want but I can’t have awesomely garlicky naan all the time, so I’m gonna have to go with garlic naan > sex with the husband. (Just kidding, like married people still kiss during sex, LOL!)

