This Horrified Mother Mistakenly Purchased A Demonic Toy For Her Daughter

There’s a lot to be shocked about in this story about a mistaken purchase from a dollar store. First, there’s the fact that there’s a store actually called the “$1.00 Store” out there somewhere. Not a Dollar Tree or Dollar General, but a “$1.00 Store.” Next we have the demonic image hanging out behind the silver cover of this toy, a small picture of a young, evil-eyed girl slicing her arm with a kitchen knife.

Normally I would stop right there because that’d be enough, but it’s the packaging that housed the toy wand in the first place that really shocks me:

Who sells an “evil stick” like that? Where are the horned demons? The skinned corpses? The flames? Why would you choose flowers, sunshine, and fairies to sell an evil magic wand?

Oh, because you’re evil, that’s why. My mistake, ignore me, I answered my own question. Will someone please point me in the direction of the nearest $1.00 Store?

