This Horrified Mother Mistakenly Purchased A Demonic Toy For Her Daughter

There’s a lot to be shocked about in this story about a mistaken purchase from a dollar store. First, there’s the fact that there’s a store actually called the “$1.00 Store” out there somewhere. Not a Dollar Tree or Dollar General, but a “$1.00 Store.” Next we have the demonic image hanging out behind the silver cover of this toy, a small picture of a young, evil-eyed girl slicing her arm with a kitchen knife.
Normally I would stop right there because that’d be enough, but it’s the packaging that housed the toy wand in the first place that really shocks me:
Who sells an “evil stick” like that? Where are the horned demons? The skinned corpses? The flames? Why would you choose flowers, sunshine, and fairies to sell an evil magic wand?
Oh, because you’re evil, that’s why. My mistake, ignore me, I answered my own question. Will someone please point me in the direction of the nearest $1.00 Store?
Ha! Come to Ohio – LAND OF THE DOLLAR STORES!
Wow. That’s dark and Hilarious. It’s the dollar store version of Too Many Cooks.
What the actual fuck.
I can send out wonderful music!
Who is the market for a $1 pink plastic evil wand?! Who was this made for?!
Fans of CardCaptor Sakura by the looks of it. I won’t lie, the card deck was kinda neat but the lesbian crush from a couple of seven year olds was a bit much.
It’s called EvilStick. What did you think you were buying? Does she not know how to read… oh… um. yeah…
On a more serous note: who would have sex with that woman in the first place? Ohio, you can do better.
No they cant. Its Ohio.
In the UK, we have various Pound shops (“everything is £1” and so on), then along came the 99p shops to steal their business, soon followed by the 98p stores to get in on the action.
The amount of what can only be described as useless tat is fascinating.
In Japan there are 100円ショップ, which roughly comes out to $1 US.
Every wand is bathed in the blood of the innocent. Buy them by the bagful!
I want to buy several to see if it’s a different image on each stick
that is a good idea………..could u take photos and post them here? i want to know……dont have one near me….
Yes there are different images on each one. The video is shown here on snopes. A man went and bought them all and checked behind the foils and found the different images.
[snopes.com]
I got the evil stick
What?
what?
Dollar stores have been around for 40 years.
I’m aware! But I’ve never seen a “$1.00 Store” dollar store. We’ve always called Dollar Tree the dollar store.
By the looks of it, they also sell the UglyStick!
It begins.
What’s needed here is Corey Feldman and his ridiculous Batman voice and case of living puppets.
Dayton man. No one should ever go to Dayton.
What in the world….?