This ‘How Often Do You Masturbate?’ Chart Only Proves Everyone’s A Liar

I imagine that at least four times a week, someone asks the chart monkeys over at Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight how many times the average person masturbates. Well, Brandon, 31, New York, today’s your lucky day. You jack off eight times a week — does that mean you’re normal, or are you a hairy-palmed VIRGIN who still has a Seven of Nine poster by your bunk bed? Have a look.
Two things:
1. 18.5% of men 18-24 haven’t masturbated in a year? I guess the statisticians left out the part where half of those polled are armless coma patients.
2. Props to the 70+ ladies for making sure their girls stays golden.
This chart is full of lies. Please excuse any errors, as I’m typing this with one hand.
Dude, I’ve jacked it like, 3 times since I got here.
+10
That’s good, the more salty you make it the more Elvis can live. (Wait do they even dig saltwater?)
4 times a week? What are they doing in the other 3 days?
WTF 4 times a week what are they doing the other 6 days!
How does this line up to Pornhub’s statistics on unique visitors? Because somethin’ tells me that most people aren’t getting on porn sites to critique the acting.
And I can google Kinsey reports where people claim how much sex they’re having (about twice a week), and correlate it to this. Is this why so many people are so frustrated and angry?
ha, my wife and I made a new years resolution to have sex 100 times in 2014, which if your a math wiz like works out to be about 2 times a week (but we aim for 3 because we don’t do it while she’s on the rag, thats gross)
ANYWAY, it’s hard to fuck that often!!!
we’re at 29 times,
updates as they occur
I getcha. So in your case, I’d expect that the masturbation numbers would climb while the sex numbers would be lower…which would make sense. But if most people average sex 2 times a week, and they say the masturbate a few times monthly…man, there’s a recipe for disaster.
somewhat ironically i mimed the jack-off gesture upon reading this graph
If this isn’t just self reporting deception, I guess you have to include people who get laid whenever they want. Bastards.
Everyone can get laid anytime they want. It’s called prostitution.
This article only proved to me that I can indeed masturbate to numbers.
They didn’t ask anyone under 15-17? I guess that’s a pretty easy guess. And illegal, maybe?
under 18-24, as in 15-17. I’m probably on a list now for a shitty joke. So it goes.
Only twice? Rookie.
Wow. This sure does seem to lend some credence to the common conception (misconception, I thought) that women don’t enjoy sex, if over 60% of them jack off once a month or less.
Bitches be lying.
I’m finally in the 20th percentile of something!
I interrupted masturbating to read this article.
bitch please i do it 4-5 times a day this chart is totally wrong
these girls are lying!