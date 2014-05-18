This Human ‘Transformer’ Might Be The Greatest Street Performer You’ll See Today

We brought you that fantastic impromptu street performance yesterday and hopefully it highlighted that there are a lot of people pounding the pavement to make something work, have an outlet, or bring a smile to someone’s face. This Transformers inspired street performer is no different and might be one of the best of his kind.

It’s easy to throw on a costume and walk around, but when that costume actually transforms and rolls around like a car? That’s pretty special. Now sure, he could’ve dragged his tip bucket off to do heroin or worse, return home to his mansion. That’s just the risk you take with some street folks.

The main thing here is that he made these kids happy and he looked pretty cool doing it. So I say why not

(Via Sploid / Mohammad Tiba)