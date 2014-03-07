This ‘inFamous: Second Son’ Spot Is The Closest We’ll Get To An inFamous Movie

03.07.14

The Last Of Us is getting a movie, as wrong-headed as that idea is. But really, if inFamous were going to hit screens, it would have happened by now. So we’ll just have to settle for this ad for inFamous: Second Son to know what might have been… but hey, it’s a really good ad.

Specifically, it features our hero/cough medicine Delsin as he clowns the Department of Unified Protection. Literally, in fact: Part of the fun of this video is paying attention to all the little funny details Sony worked into this minute-long promo:

Sony, of course, has an affection for making live-action trailers of its upcoming games. But this one is rare in that it really gets across everything you need to know about the game, and it’s pretty fun to watch in and of itself.

We hope vandalism is part of the game, though. It’d make it Jet Set Radio with superpowers, but there’s nothing in that sentence we wouldn’t buy.

