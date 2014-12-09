This Is What The Mugshot Of A Guy Who Was Arrested Waving A Dildo Around Art Basel Looks Like

When Art Basel started in Miami back in 2002, it was a serious art show where modern and contemporary artists from around the world could showcase their work. In recent years, however, it’s become more of a playground for the rich and famous, who travel to Miami to party for the week-long event. (*COUGH* Leonardo DiCaprio banging twenty models *COUGH*)

As such, on Sunday activists — including the man in this mugshot, Kalan Sherrard — stormed the Miami Beach Convention Center, where the event is held, to protest against the wealth and extravagance of Art Basel. Sherrard was arrested for pulling a “prosthetic penis sex toy” out of his pants and waving it around as police officers attempted to herd the protesters out of the building, not that you would ever guess that by his mugshot or anything.

The Miami Herald reports:

Sherrard, who contacted the Miami Herald after a story was posted online about his arrest, didn’t get into why he was packing a fake penis for his Basel appearance. But he did say that when he and a companion initially tried to enter the convention center on Sunday, they were told by security officers that they were dressed “too artistically.” So they spent the next hour wandering around outside the fair asking visitors for clothes, Sherrard said. After “a very basic anti-world rant,” Sherrard said they were accosted by security and police.

I would love to know what is considered to be attire deemed “too artistic” for an event that Miley Cyrus allowed to wear nothing but a thong and pasties to, but that’s really here nor there. I’m just disappointed for the first time that I can only see the face part of a mugshot.

