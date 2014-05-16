This Lawyer Has A Good Excuse For Why His Client Threw A Porn Star Off A Roof

OK, you’re the shadiest of shady lawyers and your “Instragram’s Biggest Playboy” d-bag client grabbed a porn star by the vagina and threw her off a roof, breaking her foot, and now she’s threatening to sue — how would you get your client off, and I don’t mean the near-constant handjob of his ego? That was the issue facing Dan Bilzerian’s lawyer, until inspiration struck: THE SHIRT.
Total Frat Move, via Gawker, obtained the letter written by Scumbag Saul Goodman to Griffith’s counsel, and it’s amazing. A brief excerpt:
If she sues, the complaint will be sanctionably frivolous. Your client should just box up almost every last bit of her property (please exclude all videos and photographs, as well as the seemingly inevitable small yappy dog) and drop it off with you in safe keeping for Mr. Bilzerian. After he receives the judgment in his favor, he will have it all delivered to him. Then he will probably blow it up with a mortar in the desert.
Read the whole thing below, but just know that I’d like To Kill a Mockingbird a lot more if Atticus Finch had used the #fatpussies defense.
How about that Blitzeerererer is just a weak baby and can’t throw?
Show some respect, this man is an alpha-bro!
Plus that porn bimbo grabbed his shirt at takeoff, bitch could have killed’em both.
BOOM, LAWYERED.
if you want this boys hole, you gotta pay the troll toll
This dude is like Hercules, half man, half God.
Thanks for clarifying on who Hercules was … Because all of us were unfamiliar with him.
@EverybodyGetsPie Oh, so sorry. Please accept my Apollogy.
ZING! You sure showed Hera thing or two!
I wouldn’t call this Gaia polite fellow by any stretch.
If this story was true (which, no) dude deserves to get sued for not having her sign a waiver first.
Thats the best letter Ive ever seen in my life.
Yeah his excuse is that the girl agreed to be thrown off of the roof and that’s what happened. As for the shirt, well, if she was told prior to the toss not to grab the shirt and she did, then it’s on her completely. In other words it sounds like a pretty damn good ‘excuse’.
Yeah because nobody ever runs the same stories at the same time. Ever. Perhaps you feel its screen capped because its a story lacking substance therefor there isn’t much to report on in the first place
I had no expectation of siding with the defendant, but damn… that’s a good case and a funny letter.
In all seriousness, F this guy. Janice Griffith is the Rooke of the Year candidate we needed in the game.
She was hotter before this incident.
@muteki what do you get out of defending it?
I don’t GO to any other websites, so as far as I’m concerned, they can post whatever they want here.
I do wish the headline had made it more clear that this was about the video it is about. I’ve seen the video, but I assumed it was just two drunk morons, and hadn’t realized there was more to it.
No I’m hoping Buttockus will cover it in his next report.
This, guy, is, a terrible, writer.
I get nothing because i’m not defending it. Someone clearly didn’t understand how internet journalism functions and I took the opportunity to enlighten them. Also if you read the whole comment you can see I made a point of mentioning the story was kinda meh.
Scumbags. Scumbags everywhere.
Is this picture of the guy? Because I definitely know that girl on the far right. I’ll have to ask if she heard anything about this.
Yeah me too, I totally went to high school with all four of them.
I’d happily represent Ms. Griffith.
That letter is something.
Dude absolutely got a dozen high-fives for that “won’t, quite, fly” line.
I hear Spike is planning on giving this guy his own show