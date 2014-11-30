This Little Girl Decided To Let Her Pet Cow Into The House With Some Adorable Results

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When I was a kid, bringing dead animals into the house and lighting fires in the bathroom sink, I don’t think the thought of making an adorable viral video ever crossed my parent’s minds. I can only imagine what would’ve happened if I did what this little girl in the video decides to do. It’d be the Skinner box for me.

Her punishment is viral fame, some trollish comments, and a lot of praise for being cute. I mean sh*t, the cow cuddles with her and falls asleep on her lap. It’s like the perfect cute animal video.

(Via Billie Jo Decker)