This Little Girl Decided To Let Her Pet Cow Into The House With Some Adorable Results

When I was a kid, bringing dead animals into the house and lighting fires in the bathroom sink, I don’t think the thought of making an adorable viral video ever crossed my parent’s minds. I can only imagine what would’ve happened if I did what this little girl in the video decides to do. It’d be the Skinner box for me.
Her punishment is viral fame, some trollish comments, and a lot of praise for being cute. I mean sh*t, the cow cuddles with her and falls asleep on her lap. It’s like the perfect cute animal video.
(Via Billie Jo Decker)
Why they got to be so delish?
6 minutes? Can someone condense the cuteness into a vine? I ain’t watching 6 minutes of a kid talking.