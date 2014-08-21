This Makeup Artist’s Disney-Inspired Instagram Account Is Pretty Magical

This might be the happiest Instagram account on earth.

A London-based makeup artist is showing off her skills, and her love for all things Disney through social media, and the results are amazing. Laura Jenkinson decided to take a break from her job of making other people look beautiful and turn the brush on herself for some truly magical face art. For the last few months, Jenkinson has been gaining quite the following on Instagram after snapping and sharing pictures of popular animated characters she had drawn on her mouth.

Olaf from Frozen, Genie from Aladdin, and Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King have all gotten the optical lip illusion treatment but it’s not just Disney characters Jenkinson is fond of painting on her pie hole. Her take on Stewie from Family Guy and the kids from South Park is pretty impressive too. Take a look at some of her best work below and head over to Instagram for all of her drawings. (It looks like she might be taking requests.)

💥 Tazmanian Devil 💥 A post shared by Laura Jenkinson (@laurajenkinson) on Apr 2, 2014 at 6:27am PDT