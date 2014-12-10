This Man Tried To Avoid His Latest DUI Arrest By Saying He Had Eaten Beer-Battered Fish

The 75-year-old man in the above mugshot, John Przybyla of Friendship, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving back in October — for the tenth time! — after a blood alcohol test recorded a preliminary result of .062. Because after ten drunk driving convictions one presumably has not a single f*ck left to give, Przybyla told officers that he had not been drinking alcohol, but had instead consumed beer-battered fish before getting behind the wheel.
It was a valiant attempt, but you’re not going to get off the hook by saying you ate beer-battered fish. Other foods that will not get you off the hook for a DUI include Penne alla Vodka and Chicken Marsala. Vodka-infused turkey — which I recently wrote about and made a pretty sweet Photoshop for — will also not get you off the hook for a DUI, because you will actually be wasted after you eat it. Just your friendly PSA for the day.
Police thought there was something fishy about his excuse. They weren’t going to let him off the hook with a crappie story like that. After intense questioning he admitted he told them that just for the halibut, and actually had spent all night drinking Bass.
The whole reason his car was in the ditch in the first place was that he blew a seal.
Wait. I thought the legal limit was .08?
Depends, if it was a walleye it’s 5 total. If it’s herring it’s 25 lbs
If you get a DUI, you’re legal limit I think goes down to .03. If you have multiple it’s .00.
I would try that with the Jack Daniels Burger from T.G.I.Fridays, but the cops would arrest me on the spot for the fact that no one eats at T.G.I.Fridays.