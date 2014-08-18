This Man Posed For A Mugshot While Wearing A T-Shirt With His Mugshot On It

The charmer in the above mugshot, 19-year-old Robert Burt of Pittsfield, Maine, was arrested back in June on DUI charges and as part of a plea deal, agreed to spend 48 hours in jail earlier this month — which was to begin at August 8th at 6pm. At least he had a sense of humor about it though, because when he turned himself in for his temporary incarceration, he wore this T-shirt a co-worker had made him with his arrest mugshot on it, which he proudly modeled for his booking photo. Underneath the photo the caption read: “Burt Family Reunion 8/8-8/10/2014 — sponsored by Bud Light and Somerset County Sheriff.”

The Smoking Gun reports:

Burt, who happily wore the orange shirt for his jail photo, subsequently wrote on Facebook that corrections officers made him hold the slate in a way “so you could see the shirt.” He added, “They laughed there asses off haha.” The shirt’s mention of a family reunion is an apparent reference to an incarcerated Burt relative. Following his 48 hours in the clink, Burt emerged from the Somerset County lockup last Sunday evening and went to Facebook to share the good news with friends. “I’m out bitchs,” he wrote. Two days later, he delivered a glowing review of his jail photo. “Probably the best mug shot ever haha,” Burt decreed. [SIC]

But Stacey, you may be asking — is there any way this story can be even further comedically enhanced? Excellent question. What the booking photo couldn’t pick up was a second image on the T-shirt displaying a cat sitting on a couch with a remote control and a bottle of beer. Because no mugshot T-shirt is complete without a cat version of Al Bundy? It makes as much sense as anything else in this story.