Today Is Brought To You By Grinning Upright-Walking Pomeranian Man

#Animals
News & Culture Writer
05.14.14 3 Comments

According to imgur, this little Pomeranian man started walking around on his hind legs for two days after he got back from the groomers because he was apparently upset with his new haircut. I don’t know, though. Does this look like the face of a dog that hates its haircut? I’m honestly still just trying to figure out if this is the most adorable or terrifying thing ever:

You know, I just don’t think I can call it until I see the dog wearing a tiny shroud and carrying a miniature spear like an Ewok.

NAILED IT. Definitely the most adorable thing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Animals
TAGSAnimalsPhotoshopsPomeranians

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP