Today Is Brought To You By Grinning Upright-Walking Pomeranian Man

According to imgur, this little Pomeranian man started walking around on his hind legs for two days after he got back from the groomers because he was apparently upset with his new haircut. I don’t know, though. Does this look like the face of a dog that hates its haircut? I’m honestly still just trying to figure out if this is the most adorable or terrifying thing ever:

You know, I just don’t think I can call it until I see the dog wearing a tiny shroud and carrying a miniature spear like an Ewok.

NAILED IT. Definitely the most adorable thing.