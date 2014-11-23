Here’s An Ugly, Fat Shaming Note A Woman Received After Wearing A Bikini In Her Own Yard

An Australian woman received this note from one of her neighbors after wearing a bikini in her yard on a hot day. The note reads:
To whom it may concern
I don’t appreciate fat people wearing bikinis/short shorts when watering. Please cover up or I will report to you. You disgust me. I didn’t move her for this.
The mean, anonymous person also told the woman to stop walking her cat. Um, sure, any other demands? Are leggings kosher or does she have to get your approval first? And who are you reporting this to exactly?
Hi 9-1-1, there’s a woman next door wearing a bikini and she’s fat.
silence
Hello, are you there?
Ugh, people can be cruel and nasty sometimes. Be better everyone.
Did she write that in crayon?
dry erase
Turns out it was that woman from ‘Catfish.’
I assume the note was written by a 400 lb dude with a neck beard. I’ve noticed fat ugly dudes are usually the first people to go out of their way to fat shame a woman.
Homer Simpson yelling “no fat chicks” is sadly not a caricature
I’m sick of all of this disgusting douche shaming. We’re people too!
I don`t appreciate poor penmanship.
It looks like it was written by a 5-year-old with crayons.
NOPE! *burns down neighbors house wearing a stunning bikini*
Report to who? I don’t think the Australian authorities would respond well to false accusations of whatever Captain Sharp Knees is thinking of making up, there’s giant spiders in need of killing.
What a freakin snatch! The bikini lady needs to wear it more often!
Assuming it’s legit that is ridiculous. How could a person be moved to anger by that? Laugh at it if it’s gross or just don’t look if you’re not a mean spirited but at least reasonable asshole like me.
I would though, again assuming it’s real, be concerned by that level of controlling demands from a stranger.
Unless of course it’s from one of her embarrassed children. Which would actually probably be the exact thing that’s going on. Disregard above.
If real, that’s a real jerk move!
“I Didn’t move here for this” if the note is real I take this as a clue. Sad very sad no matter who wrote it. Attention from her or an idiot with bad manners on the loose.
I find bad penmanship far more offensive than a big woman in small clothes.
If the lady is in her own yard and wants to wear a bikini who the EFF cares? It doesn’t effect my life or harm me in any way. People need to worry about other crap than some fat chick wearing a two piece! GET A LIFE!!!
