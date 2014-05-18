This Nazi Cab Driver’s Defense For Wearing A Swastika Is The Most Confusing News Interview Ever

As soon as I opened the video and this guy started speaking, I was instantly befuddled. Obvious issues aside, the idea that someone would try to wear a swastika around New York City during their day job just boggles my mind.
Add in some talk about Hitler being a good guy, hate denial sprinkled with things that sounds like hate, and one very cagey newsman and you’ve got one of the oddest news interviews you’ll ever see. From the video description:
Describing himself as a ‘National Socialist,’ New York City cab driver Gabriel Diaz talks with CBS 2’s Lou Young about the Nazi armband he was caught wearing in his cab.
I’ll give the guy credit, he sticks to his guns. And he certainly does have the freedom to believe what he wants and speak as he sees fit. His message of love and forgiveness is something Christ might’ve said. We know how that story ended, I just doubt that Christ would’ve been beaten with pipes in Queens for his message.
Did I wake up in some Orwellian fantasy? Doublespeak and all that kinda junk? My head is hurting.
(Via CBS New York / Reddit)
There should be a 24-hour television network dedicated to interviewing this man. The Other Side of Hitler Channel!
Well I guess the world has changed, black President and black Nazis.
See, I figured he was just on his way to a rehearsal of The Producers, where he was one of the ensemble members for Springtime for Hitler.
let him believe what he wants to believe nobody can stop it but you know who cares its just a religious thought.if you’re going to hate on him for being National Socialist then you might as well hate everybody for being a Jew a Christian or Roman Catholic
That was the internet grammar equivalent of stepping on a Lego in the dark.
The new Fred Phelps
He couldn’t tell the truth, because he was sworn to secrecy: he was in costume for the reboot of Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.
Dude went from zero to Holocaust Denialism in UNDER 60 SECONDS FLAT!!!
Nazis: Black is Back.
hmm should’ve been Back in Black…
Black dude with a Hispanic name is a neo-Nazi.
What the fuck doesn’t even cover it.
Not So White Jim.
