This Ndamukong Suh Billboard Makes No Sense

Billboards paid by fans to convince a team’s front office to do anything are always pointless and ineffective. I maintain the right to appreciate them when they happens champion a cause I support, like getting the Buccaneers to fire Greg Schiano, but that doesn’t still mean that the fan billboards aren’t a waste of money.
That said, at least most of them have a coherent message, unlike this Ndamukong Suh billboard that has sprung up IN MULTIPLE PLACES outside Detroit. What the hell does that even mean? Is the dollar sign meant to shame Suh for wanting money? Is it faulting the front office for not ponying up the money to keep him? That’s the most likely message, but it’s difficult to glean that from what is written. Without context, no one would have idea what that is pushing for. At best, it looks like fans asking, “Well, you gonna sign him or ain’t ‘cha?” And that would be a dumb tweet, let alone a billboard that someone paid for.
Oh, it’s most certainly meant to chide Suh for looking for the $$$.
Let me explain something about Detroit. Detroit HATES talented people. And it ESPECIALLY hates talented people looking for a big paycheck. My theory is that the people in the city don’t like being reminded they’re talentless shitheads living in an environment barely above a third-world country.
This is a city that has collectively bitched about pretty much EVERY superstar that has crossed the city limits with a contract coming up. They were ready to run Barry Sanders out of town every time his contract was up for negotiation. In the NHL, they fucking CELEBRATED when Sergei Fedorov had enough of the Red Wings’ bullshit and went to Anaheim. In MLB, these shitholes were demanding Miguel Cabrera be traded.
Hell, just to show you just how far off the deep end this city is, they wanted CALVIN JOHNSON traded in the months leading up to his latest contract extension, because “A Wide Receiver isn’t worth QB money.”
This is a town that if they had the power, would field a team of Darren McCarty, Brandon Inge, Don Kelly, and Bill Laimbeer. Doesn’t matter what sport, really. Clone the bastards if they have to fill out the starting lineup. They celebrate the marginal talents, and despise the truly rare talent that comes within their sight.
Basically, what I’m saying is Detroit is a shithole city filled with shithead people. They are the worst and dumbest sports fans in the nation.
Yes, even worse than Philly. I know, that’s hard to comprehend.
