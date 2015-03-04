This Ndamukong Suh Billboard Makes No Sense

03.04.15 3 years ago 66 Comments

Billboards paid by fans to convince a team’s front office to do anything are always pointless and ineffective. I maintain the right to appreciate them when they happens champion a cause I support, like getting the Buccaneers to fire Greg Schiano, but that doesn’t still mean that the fan billboards aren’t a waste of money.

That said, at least most of them have a coherent message, unlike this Ndamukong Suh billboard that has sprung up IN MULTIPLE PLACES outside Detroit. What the hell does that even mean? Is the dollar sign meant to shame Suh for wanting money? Is it faulting the front office for not ponying up the money to keep him? That’s the most likely message, but it’s difficult to glean that from what is written. Without context, no one would have idea what that is pushing for. At best, it looks like fans asking, “Well, you gonna sign him or ain’t ‘cha?” And that would be a dumb tweet, let alone a billboard that someone paid for.

Around The Web

TAGSdetroit lionsNDAMUKONG SUHxmas ape

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP