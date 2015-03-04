This Ndamukong Suh Billboard Makes No Sense

Billboards paid by fans to convince a team’s front office to do anything are always pointless and ineffective. I maintain the right to appreciate them when they happens champion a cause I support, like getting the Buccaneers to fire Greg Schiano, but that doesn’t still mean that the fan billboards aren’t a waste of money.

That said, at least most of them have a coherent message, unlike this Ndamukong Suh billboard that has sprung up IN MULTIPLE PLACES outside Detroit. What the hell does that even mean? Is the dollar sign meant to shame Suh for wanting money? Is it faulting the front office for not ponying up the money to keep him? That’s the most likely message, but it’s difficult to glean that from what is written. Without context, no one would have idea what that is pushing for. At best, it looks like fans asking, “Well, you gonna sign him or ain’t ‘cha?” And that would be a dumb tweet, let alone a billboard that someone paid for.