This Norwegian Underwear Ad Features A Very NSFW Closeup Of Actual Men’s Balls

04.17.15 4 Comments

Warning: This video is NSFW, obviously.

Comfyballs, a Norwegian manufacturer of men’s undergarments, is facing an uphill battle making their product available to western markets because the puritanical U.S. Patent & Trademark Office has deemed the word “balls” too offensive to be included in a U.S. trademark. I’m not sure how much they’re helping their cause with this Fight For Your Balls Campaign, though, which displays “normal and unretouched dangling balls” to illustrate their point.

And dangling balls there are. The 38-second spot features a closeup of free, swinging balls, in all their majesty, with the messaging: “In the land of the free, your balls are not. Legalize Comfyballs.” If anything, it gives those Free the Nipple ladies a little something to consider, eh?

(Via Mashable)

