This Pedestrian Carjacked A Woman’s Car From The McDonald’s Drive Thru After Being Refused Service

An Oklahoma City man, 25-year-old Erik Aguilar, was on foot when he was refused service at a local McDonald’s drive thru around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, due to the fact that he did not have a car — which if you think about it is kind of a bullsh*t reason not to be able to have McDonald’s at 1:00 a.m.

So ever the level-headed, analytical problem solver he is, Aguilar went and found himself a car. Only the car belonged to another person who was using it at the time, and then he also forgot to get McDonald’s with it.

“We told her her total, and all of a sudden, we just hear her yelling,” a McDonald’s employee said. “And we see the guy on the camera take her out of the car and get in.” Police say 25-year-old Erik Aguilar walked up to [victim Lisa] Woods’ vehicle, which she was borrowing from a friend, and opened the driver’s side door. He allegedly told Woods to get out of the car. When she refused, authorities say a struggle began. Officers say Aguilar pulled her out of the car by her arm, threw her to the ground, got in the car and sped away.

Police found both Aguilar and the car a few miles away, where he had totaled it — which is why he looks like fresh hell in his mugshot. No word on whether or not he was intoxicated on alcohol, high on drugs, or generally mentally unstable at the time, but I’m gonna go with the winning combination of columns A through C.

