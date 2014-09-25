This Pedestrian Carjacked A Woman’s Car From The McDonald’s Drive Thru After Being Refused Service

An Oklahoma City man, 25-year-old Erik Aguilar, was on foot when he was refused service at a local McDonald’s drive thru around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, due to the fact that he did not have a car — which if you think about it is kind of a bullsh*t reason not to be able to have McDonald’s at 1:00 a.m.
So ever the level-headed, analytical problem solver he is, Aguilar went and found himself a car. Only the car belonged to another person who was using it at the time, and then he also forgot to get McDonald’s with it.
“We told her her total, and all of a sudden, we just hear her yelling,” a McDonald’s employee said. “And we see the guy on the camera take her out of the car and get in.”
Police say 25-year-old Erik Aguilar walked up to [victim Lisa] Woods’ vehicle, which she was borrowing from a friend, and opened the driver’s side door. He allegedly told Woods to get out of the car. When she refused, authorities say a struggle began.
Officers say Aguilar pulled her out of the car by her arm, threw her to the ground, got in the car and sped away.
Police found both Aguilar and the car a few miles away, where he had totaled it — which is why he looks like fresh hell in his mugshot. No word on whether or not he was intoxicated on alcohol, high on drugs, or generally mentally unstable at the time, but I’m gonna go with the winning combination of columns A through C.
This is a picture of my buddy and I getting service at a McDonald’s drive-through, I swear to Christ, in Oklahoma City, a few years ago. This was definitely after 1 am (ahem, alcohol). So apparently they don’t refuse service to everyone on foot at the McDonald’s drive-through in Oklahoma City.
See? Just mime a car and don’t be an ass. It’s likely he pissed the employees off.
Right? I mean, if you mime a car and act like nothing is awry, the employees don’t really know what to do, other than serve you as if everything is normal…which it is.
(I even cranked my arm to “roll down the window” before and after ordering.)
I think it’s absolute BS to not be able to get drive thru Mickey D’s on foot. My buddies and I once went through the whole ordering process, and even got in two lines like we were in a car, and just as we get up to the service window, some angry fat manager comes and snatches the bags away and tells us to go. WTF? So you’d rather throw the food in the garbage than serve us? Is car money somehow different or better than on-foot money? We all took a leak around at the front door, splashing the window, and were on our way.
Another time I was on my own in a strange town for business, and desperately hungry at 1am. This time, the cool people at McDonald’s hooked me up, and took my money, and I was on my way.
But yeah, don’t carjack someone for a Big Mac, people.
According to official McDonald’s policy, you cannot walk through the drive-thru. This comes from a fear that a customer walking through will get hit by the car of someone driving through and sue the company. As a McDonald’s manager, I can and should refuse service to anyone who walks up to the drive-thru. Realistically, if there is a trucker outside after we close the lobby, if they come around to the window I will still serve them. If I get a bad vibe about anyone walking through drive-thru I will immediately turn them away. There are a lot of weird people out there at night :)
Two years of experience as a night-side manager. yahoo answers. I think the last part applies to this story:
