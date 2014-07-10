This Poor Stoner Lost His Job After Becoming First To Legally Buy Weed In Spokane, Washington

See that fun loving homeboy up there sporting the slick tie-dye? Well his name is Mike Boyer of Spokane, Washington, and this may come as a surprise you you, but Mike is a marijuana user. Mike was super excited to be a part of history earlier this week by being the first person in Spokane to legally purchase recreational marijuana, so he camped outside of Green Leaf — Spokane’s first dispensary opening for business — for nineteen hours. He even came up with some awesome chants like this one: “What do we want? Marijuana! When do we want it? 2 p.m.!”
Being the awesome guy he is, Mike soon attracted the attention of other stoners who joined him in line, and eventually news crews, who made him a local celebrity. If you need further explanation as to his celebrity status, let me direct you to this interview snippet, via Vocativ:
“I brought my surplus army sleeping bag and bedroll. I brought my Doritos and Mountain Dew. I was stylin’!” Boyer says. To dress for the festive mood, he also sported his favorite Liquid Blue tie-dye T-shirt. “I’ve been rockin’ it for about 12 years now,” he says.
When Green Leaf finally opened, Mike’s efforts were rewarded with 2 grams of legally purchased Sour Kush, and as it turned out, losing his job — after some narc client who saw him on the news went and snitched to his boss. In a real Gift of the Magi situation, now Mike has the legal ability to buy weed, but no job to pay for it. Still, he’s not going to let that get him down:
“Yeah, it was kind of a buzzkill,” he says. “But I wasn’t going to let it ruin an awesome day.”
Boyer has put his resume on Craigslist with the amaaaazing headline “LOST MY JOB! still #1 tho!!,” so hopefully it will only be a matter of time before someone hires this hero. I’m sure a few of Spokane’s new dispensaries could use a customer service and/or security professional. I want ALL of the good things for this guy.
First man in Spokane to buy recreational marijuana. Mike Boyer says he’s gonna go home and test it and take a nap. pic.twitter.com/ZaerUJcSzX
— Aaron Luna (@LunaKXLY) July 8, 2014
Boyer: “You can get weed anywhere. It’s Washington.” He can get it cheaper on the streets, this is monumental he says pic.twitter.com/HAvMpXHXtp — Breanna Roy (@BreannaRoy) July 8, 2014
Mike Boyer scouting out the supply inside #Spokane Green Leaf. He is here for historic reasons, he wanted to be “#1” pic.twitter.com/EVI0Cpme11
— Breanna Roy (@BreannaRoy) July 8, 2014
Guys like him serve as a good reminder of why I quit smoking pot.
You barely know anything about this guy, but sure, fuck him right?
Tie dye shirt, doritos, says “stylin” and “rockin”, is proud and bragging about buying a bag of weed? I know enough. At least he’ll have more time for jam band festivals now.
You keep wagging that finger, sister.
Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean you can’t get fired for it. A lot of employers will still drug test. Hell there are some jobs where they even test you for nicotine.
I wonder if he called in sick so he could wait for his first legal pot buy. Can’t imagine his boss would be happy seeing a “sick” employee camped outside a store to get some pot.
Fuck the haters in here, this guy is obviously an absolute gnar dog. Nothing wrong with someone being hyped because their favourite recreational activity is no longer illegal.
If he was in line for 19 hours, there is the chance that he skipped work to do it. Even his craigslist ad says that he lost his job because he was shown on tv and not because he smoked pot leading me to believe that he probably lied to his boss about where he was.
It’s Spokane, armpit of the Conservative stronghold that is Eastern Washington. Skipping work is far less of a crime to the grey-haired pearl-clutchers than buying now-legal weed.
Only if your employer tests for television.
Do employers scan craigslist for resumes? That seems ridiculous.
That, and he was a security guard. What security guard would be good stoned off his ass?
Good luck to this stoner pioneer. My first thought was, “Hey, if he’s not driving a truck or a fork lift loaded with heavy items while he’s stoned, what’s the problem?” Then I read his resume. Also, if you have several grammatical errors in your craigslist introduction, which is likely to go viral, you may not be the dude I’m going to hire.
Relevant:
[www.youtube.com]
I wouldn’t hire this guy to guard a can of beans.
Has to be a liability issue, they cant have someone who is high off their ass working the cranes.
Wow, right next to a driving school. Nice.
That is what I came on here to comment about. Absolutely hilarious.
As a borderline anarcho-capitalist I will be the first to proclaim the need for complete drug legalization. I don’t partake, but government telling you what you can and can’t put in your own pot-tittified body is nothing more than soft, creeping tyranny. This world generally sucks…let people fucking self-medicate. No registration, no medicinal use distractions, no identifying yourself. Let people buy it from the scuzzy guy in the Taco Bell parking lot or a fucking pallet of it at Costco.
But good God are stoners dumb. This reminds me of the idiots that friend coworkers on Facebook then bitch about their boss, then wonder why they can’t hold down a fucking job.
I sure hope he finds a new line of work. He does not seem bright enough to be a security guard.
Maybe if Phish or The Spin Doctors get back together he could be their security guard?
Except that he’s exactly the guy they’d need guarding against…!
Got it back
[www.newsweek.com]