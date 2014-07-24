This Pro-Choice Couple Trolled Anti-Abortionists With Some Clever Signs Of Their Own

On certain Saturday mornings, instead of watching cartoons and ingesting dangerous amounts of cereal-flavored sugar like the average American, Grayson Haver Currin and his wife Tina protest alongside pro-lifers at a clinic in Cary, North Carolina. Except their signs don’t read “babies are murdered here” — they say nonsense like “I Like Turtles” and “Bring Back Crystal Pepsi.” And then they keep track of their counter-protests on Saturday Chores. Let Grayson explain, via the Daily Dot.
There’s no big-box hardware store very close to where we live, so we were driving toward a suburb of Raleigh called Cary, which runs over with strip malls. We were getting supplies for a garden box. We both grew up not too far away, and we’ve seen the clinic in question hundreds of times. But for some reason, on this morning in particular…I suggested that we make a sign that said ‘Weird Hobby’ and point at one of the protestors. (Via)
Here’s some of their work.
“they say nonsense like ‘I Like Turtles’ and ‘Bring Back Crystal Pepsi.'” – sorry but that’s not clever.
Maybe the weird hobby sign was meant for them, as this is a pretty weird hobby.
Next stop, they’re gonna take it to a MRA rally with “My Cat’s Breath Smells Like Catfood” signs! WOO!
@Lobster Mobster
Ha! because the internet pretends that MRA is a significant thing and you believe it and so you said it would be funny to tease them with an absurd idea for a sign. Oh man, I totally get you and your thang, dude. You’re internet-funny!
I’ve always wanted to stand with the protesters up the street with a sign that says, “God hates fags” in an attempt to paint them with the same brush as the WBC people.
I’ve never had the guts to do it as I don’t want any gay people to curb stomp me.
@herpderp
You’re trying too hard.
I’m not sure these people are any less sad than the people they’re supposed to be mocking.
Let’s hear it for uninspired hipsters!
Yeah, they’re not exactly taking on the Westboro Baptist Church gang.
But, but…mocking other people’s beliefs is fun!
fuck those people’s beliefs. Tolerating intolerance is bullshit.
@the sidewinder, how exactly are they addressing intolerance? The “Women’s Right Sign” is about as close as these get to commentary directly related to the protesters.
“Bring Back Crystal Pepsi”? How stoned were they when they came up with that and actually thought it was funny or biting?
Basically, they’re standing around being useless while holding signs. They all kind of deserve each other.
Pretty simple: Isn’t displaying absurd messages a way to mock the absurdity (and mean spirited nature) of insane fundamentalists spending their time shaming young women for going to a Planned Parenthood? Trust me if you’ve witnessed these glassy eyed losers in front of a concert venue or family planning facility you’d realize they don’t deserve to be taken too seriously.
I’d probably laugh if any of these signs were actually funny or insightful (or both). Unfortunately, these are people who think their wit level is far higher than it actually is.
I grew up in Cary. Didn’t know we had an abortion clinic. Noted.
Lived here for 6 years, had no idea. Eh (shrugs shoulders)
Someone believes in something that I don’t, so clearly they are evil, and I am perfectly within my rights to be an asshole to them.
So the people holding signs that say Babies Murdered Here aren’t being assholes? OK bro. Sound reasoning.
@El Chopo de Snaka
The differences is, the people with the “Babies are Murdered” actually believe that real babies are dying inside the abortion clinics. In their eyes, they are in a struggle with life and death.
The counter protesters are just being snarky. I would respect them more if they had the convictions to actually discuss/argue their beliefs.
I’m pro choice and not at all religious. I still respect pro-lifers’ stance because all that God bullshit aside, you’re still arguing whether or not it should be legally permitted to terminate an unwanted child (for whatever the reason). That’s not a Pepsi vs. Coke debate, or some other shit show that deserves the snark.
Plus these two weren’t even clever with their signs.
pretty sure none of these signs are even remotely clever
I know exactly where this is. It’s maybe 4 miles from my house. I’ve driven by these protestors plenty of Saturday mornings. They’re freaking obnoxious with all the slut-shaming going on. If they were advocating for these folks to look into adoption as an option it would be a lot different, but they’re just showing up with portable speakers, graphic photos, and lots of yelling. I will never understand how people profess to be representing a being of love and forgiveness by acting this way.
Yeah, there used to be a contingent outside Planned Parenthood in D.C. always screaming, “DON’T KILL YOUR BABY” when I went in to pick up birth control. They refused to accept that the place was a health clinic that provided basic medical services to women besides “baby killing.”
Crystal Pepsi was the name of the first baby I ever forcibly aborted. The mother was a godless Protestant dem heathen. I’m pretty sure the father was a hybrid reptoid and they concieved the baby at the Denver airport while high on mary jane. It’s in the Bible.
Maybe if the sign said bring back Clearly Canadian or Jolt Cola, I could get behind the asshats. I’m just gonna keep bortin’ babies. Nice try hipster scum.
Great job! The cleverness isn’t in the words you nobs, its in the feeling. That feeling is of one that dispels the hate and judgement that these ‘I need a life’ protesters want to push onto others.