This Restaurant Owner Had A Wonderful Response To A Demand That His Servers ‘Show More Skin’

Daniel McCawley, the owner of the Atomic Grill in Morgantown, West Virginia, constantly has to deal with d*ckwads in his restaurant, because dealing with d*ckwads is as much a requirement of being a restaurant owner as renewing the lease. One such heel made a now-deleted comment on Urban Spoon, demanding that the Grill’s servers “show more skin.” McCawley’s response:
“It was brutish. I was upset. I’m a father of a 12-year-old girl and I’ve got five sisters,” McCawley said. “The way that women are treated is pretty personal as far as I’m concerned.” (Via)
He also posted this to the Atomic Grill’s Facebook page.
Mmm, I’d like to put my sour cream on that skin. What? I always have a cup of sour cream on me. Anyway, all of the profits for the Atomic Grill’s potato skin specials go to the West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services. So order up, West Virginia fatties.
Atomic Grill via Jezebel
Sour cream is for monsters.
And burritos.
And pierogies.
Sour cream on monsters is sooooo goooood omg now I have to get monsters for lunch. Thanks Martin.
