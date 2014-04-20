This Senator Quickly Finds Out Why You Don’t Hold A Press Conference On A Metro Platform

I can assure you that if I were in Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s position in this video, I probably would be cleaning out my pants right about now. Actually, I’d probably be dead because I’m a buffoon, but thankfully the senator from Connecticut is not. From Fox News:
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) is urging safety accountability for Metro-North after a report found nearly 140 violations over the last 10 years.
At a press conference at the Milford, Conn., station, Blumenthal stood behind Milford Mayor Ben Blake on the station platform.
Blake said, “Safety, as you know, is paramount,” just as a train whizzed by alongside them, nearly hitting Blumenthal and almost taking down an easel.
Clearly that train doesn’t give two f*cks about safety and everything I learned on Shining Time Station is a lie. Ringo Starr is a piece of sh*t (George Carlin is still a-OK). This is why we have the warnings about the yellow line at your local metro stops.
Many a drunk has played with this rule, but it might be Sen. Blumenthal that actually drives the point home. People care about congressman after all, they are well respected people. Well they are liked by those who elect them at least. OK, maybe they are just tolerated by the populace, but the fact that no one tried to shove him in front of the train says something.
(Via KHON)
“Safety as you know is paramount”
Almost some famous last words
Ok not really but ….
I’ve seen closer.
As have I, but never with a senator. Drunks and homeless people, sure. Thrillseeking rednecks? All the damn time.
Still pieces of some in the tracks around here.
Richard Blumenthal, displaying the same courage that earned him the Silver Star and 8 Purple Hearts in Vietnam.
Funny, I don’t see any record of him claiming such things. Just references that he served in Vietnam, which are dubious because his service kept him in the US during that conflict.
Can it be that you are more overeager than the senator himself to misstate his record?
That’s not close. I’ve stood literally on the edge of the platform while the DC Metro Yellow Line speed past me. One shift of my weight or one shove from behind and I’m a smear on the side of a subway car in Foggy Bottom.
The fucking corrugated yellow rubber isn’t there for fucking show, dipshits.
It would have been just for them to be hit because of their own stupidity.
But, but…I like to pretend I’m in The Wizard of Oz and that’s the Yellow Brick Road!
The train driver should have stuck his foot out of the cab and hit the guy in the head. That would have been SO original.