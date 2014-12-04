This Hot Tub Threesome Turned Into An Argument Over Who Was The Highest Paid Escort And Ended In Assault

On Sunday, three men who met and partied together at a gay nightclub in Spartanburg, South Carolina took the party back to a private home, where things got just a little bit out of control. Underage 18-year-old Austin Adams (right) accompanied 33-year-old Michael Gordon (middle) to the club, where Adams met 21-year-old Douglas Tench (left). Tench had come all the way from Charlotte. After Tench bought Adams several rounds of drinks, the three decided to head back to a Spartanburg residence where Gordon was dog sitting.

The three had more drinks, and decided to turn on the hot tub (like you’re not gonna take full advantage of a hot tub in the event of a threesome) but after some initial “kissing and touching” things quickly got off track, according to The Smoking Gun:

The group’s bubbly 1:30 AM frolicking, however, ended when Adams and Tench began to bicker. Adams told a deputy that he “lost control” when Tench “stated he got paid more for his escort services than Adams.” Adams reportedly admitted striking Tench with his hands and feet while they were in the hot tub. Tench ran from the hot tub to a house across the street, where he called a friend who, in turn, dialed 911. Adams was collared for simple assault, while Gordon and Tench were both busted for providing alcohol to a minor. Each man was transported to the county jail, where they were booked on the misdemeanor counts.

Ladies, ladies, you’re both highly paid escorts. Sadly, there were no winners in this situation. If any lessons are to be taken away from this, though, it’s hopefully that the 33-year-old learns to hang out with dudes his own age. If you’re gonna take competing 18-year-old and 21-year-old escorts (male or female) back to your place for a threesome and not expect some drama, you’ve got a lot to learn about life. It’s amazing he even made it this far, honestly.