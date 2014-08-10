This Skinny Gap Model Has Twitter In An Uproar

Last week, Gap tweeted out a promotional pic of a women modeling one of their lovely plaid dresses. Except the Internet didn’t give a damn about her outfit and instead immediately turned their attentions to her body.
Many Twitter users called out the clothing company for not hiring more “realistic” looking women, while others went ahead and outright “skinny-shamed” the model for being too thin. Basically, people were NOT happy.
In response to the Internet’s uproar, Gap has since issued a statement, saying:
“Our intentions have always been to celebrate diversity in our marketing and champion people for who they are,” Gap Inc. spokesperson Edie Kissko tells PEOPLE. “Upon reflection, we understand the sensitivity surround this photograph. Customer feedback is important to us and we think this is a valuable conversation to learn from.”
For what it’s worth, according to the company’s website, the model in question is 5’10″/178 cm, waist 25″/64 cm, hips 35″/89 cm and wearing a regular U.S. size S.
I’m in no way as fit and healthy as I should be (and that’s putting it lightly!), but I can’t help feeling the model is unhealthily skinny. What do you guys think — Too skinny? Not too skinny? Or simply not our business to say?
I’ve no way of knowing if she’s unhealthy, nor is it really my business.
She’s pretty cute, though.
I do love the insane double standard. Skinny models and it doesn’t matter if they are simply naturally skinny or not(and yes there are naturally skinny people(and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this model is one of them) are demonized as hell and it is acceptable to insult them in the most vicious of ways because apparently they promote anorexia which like omg kills hundreds of people per year
On the other hand if you have far models or actresses. And now I am not simply talking about slightly larger then average but full blown morbidly obese ones are celerbated for being oh so beautiful and brave and everybody who criticizes them is seen as an unnacceptable dicks. And yet obesity and it’s complications kills millions of people every year and are one of the worst plagues of the first world
So what is the conclusion from this? It’s simple. This is not and has never been about health. This is simply due to the fact that thin people make us feel ashamed because we are all lazy bums who would rather read a Severus Snape/ Chewbacca erotic fanfiction instead of doing ten push ups a day or god forbid eat healthy.
So no. It’s not about the girls it’s about us
[www.reactiongifs.com]
+1 for fat-shaming.
Reminds me of that photo where people are shaming a female with abs that could grate cheese yet were praising the chubby girl who took a photo of herself in her underwear in her room.
Not sure if Muffinman is a troll of just ignorant. Anorexia isn’t a health problem because it “like omg (only) kills hundreds of people per year.”? So if something doesn’t involve a high rate of mortality it doesn’t qualify as a health issue? That’s some simpleminded shit right there. For what it’s worth, when I saw that pic I was surprised she wasn’t skinnier…I was expecting Madonna arms from the outpouring of rage.
i think the point he’s making is this: someone uses a super skinny model and every goes “ugh, she’s unhealthy, she’s anorexic, she’s promoting a dangerous ideal that makes people unhealthy” and yet when someone uses an overweight model those same people go “good on them. how brave. they’re promoting acceptance.” despite being equally if not more so unhealthy.
both of these body types exist naturally in some state – an overweight person is no more lazy than a skinny person is anorexic – but that is the rhetoric. i mean, she’s skinny (and i’m not pro thinspo in any way) but i have a lot of friends that are her size, i don’t feel like she’s unnatural in any way – she just doesn’t represent an “average” american, much like every model ever.
That was way too long for how dumb it was. And I love how the skeletor fetish crowd can only defend their kink by pointing out how bad it is to be fat. Pretending to fight obesity by glorifying skeletal people is like fighting alcoholism by promoting smoking.
Being underweight is just as unhealthy as being fat. Look it up genius. And a boney shapeless woman ain’t any better looking than a fat one. This chick has as much shape to her as a piece of cardboard.
Thank you for explaining BruceVain. I thought it was quite obvious but some people seem to have trouble comprehending basic things
If it’s too long I will sum it up. Nobody gives a shit about skinny girls being an unhealthy role model. Skinny girls are simply one of the few people left that are acceptable to bash in the most vicious of ways so when people get the chance they go full force
I wonder how the model feels about all the comments, since it’s her body they are talking about. I used to think folks who looked like that must have starved themselves or something to achieve that ultra-skinny look, until i met someone who couldn’t gain any weight no matter how hard she tried. she’s pretty tired of people telling her she “needs to eat a sandwich.”
Right? It was probably her dream to be a model-an industry that is hard on the self esteem to begin with even if you are couture skinny–only to have people sling evil vitriol at her. It’s not nice. Once in college a girl called me nasty skinny. I cried but then I realized that I’m naturally that way and the mean girl was skinny from doing coke. Vindication.
I dont get why people are complaining about the model. That dress is the real crime here. Plus, she can get it.
That dress makes mom jeans seem appealing.
Skinny girls are the worst. Their butt bones dig into your hip when you hit it from behind. NOPE. Latinas4Life HASHTAGGED.
I’m an XXL man myself. And while I get the desire for large women to be accepted and so forth, I feel like popular stance now is not only acceptance for large women but FULL ON REJECTION of thin women.
Seriously, a “skeletor?” Why is the hate being redirected instead of removed altogether?
and oh man, that voice!
still waiting for the fever of dumbshit fake-feminist-fake-outrage to pass…
Perhaps when humans are extinct? In the mean time I’ll settle for twitter finally going away forever.
I kinda feel like if this was just an attractive girl that wasn’t a model just posting a picture of herself in Gap clothing to her Instagram or something, it wouldn’t have gotten such the negative feedback and not half the attention. But since unhealthy practices are often associated with modeling, I think that’s where the anger and frustration from the public comes from. At least I hope it is. I would hate to think that so much of the Internet is “skinny shaming” this poor girl for her small frame, which very well could be her natural, healthy size.
so you think if this was just a girl posting on instagram and not in a nation wide gap ad it wouldn’t have received this much attention? hmmm… nah, i don’t know.
@BruceVain I don’t think you’re wrong, but I do think Amanda is right. That is, I think a large portion of the rage is because she is a professional model, posing for a fashion company.
I think there are plenty of opportunity for people to rage for no reason, and I certainly think this is no reason to rage, but I think the rage is coming from a different place since Gap is involved.
This is ridiculous, Gap! Real women look more like Kate Upton. Quit titty-shaming the busty 99 percent.
I don’t care if she’s anorexic or obese, I just know that is one depressed woman wearing an even more depressing dress
If you had to starve yourself to look like the walking dead you’d be depressed too. All these models have that “just put me out of my misery” look.
She’s thin. Unhealthy? Well, thin does not necessarily equal unhealthy, so you, I or anyone else who doesn’t know her personally and doesn’t observe her habits can’t really answer that question.
She’s is pretty, though. Last time I checked that was the only real criteria for being a model. 20-30 years ago and beyond, we wouldn’t have been having this conversation. But this is 2014 — criticizing body image standards by projecting our own body image standards is all the rage.
We didn’t have this conversation 20-30 years ago because back then models looked like Cyndi Crawford. They didn’t look like the starving teenage boys that gay fashion designers have been glorifying for the last 10 years.
“Seriously, @Gap? In what world do people look like this?”
Ummm, Earth? I could be wrong, but I’m pretty sure that model is a real human being. This world has people of many different shapes, skinny being one of them.
And a real hero.
She’s 5’10 though…. Yeesh she looks like she might be under 110 lbs
She looks like a regular model…open any issue of a fashion magazine and you’ll see tons of girls who look like this. I’m not sure why the Internet is so shocked by this…Models are notoriously skinny.
She looks mad skinny
I’d still hit that.
Promise me that, at least the first time, you’ll hit it gently. The possibility exists that she’s pretty fragile, and you want to get to know her a little before you straight up destroy her.
Ok, I promise. Hip fracture ain’t hip.
absolutely. i remember when it came out the preparation that victorias secret models do in the weeks before their fashion shows and people were outraged and i couldnt help thinking “this sounds like what bodybuilders do before a competition.”
The Internet will get upset about any little thing nowadays, won’t they?
People need to shut up.
Not everyone is going to look like you, get your head out of your ass
For a skinny chick her knees look pretty fat.
She should work on that. It’s gross.
Some women look like this naturally. Some women look like this due to eating disorders or other illnesses. The problem is when this is the only type that is depicted in fashion.
But the real problem is us. If we want more realistic-looking models shown to us, we need to stop buying the magazines that show only one type of woman and stop buying the products that show only one type of model.
That dress looks like the Great Depression
Both of you are morons. Guys on the cover of fitness magazines don’t look like death warmed over. To look like one of those dudes you’d have to lift a lot of weights. To look like the skeletors in fashion rags you have to either starve yourself or develop a meth habit.
Those anorexics you look up to have just as short a life span as the morbidly obese. Not just because of health problems, but because they kill themselves at twice the rate of even the clinically depressed. Look it up genius.
She looks like a picnic table.
The thing is, angles have a huge role to play in how skinny someone can look. She might not be that slim, she might be, it’s hard to say without one of those unflattering model polaroids you sometimes see. What is terrible is that she’s being referred to as ‘abnormal’ by people with no concept of her life, her well being etc.
She might be someone who is just naturally slim, she might have an ED< she might have another medical issue. She might not be that slim IRL.
Rather than hate on any body type and shit all over a woman for her body, why not just celebrate all body types so long as the person is happy and healthy?
It doesn't feel like progress to skinny shame any more than it does to fat shame. I was big, I got super skinny, now I'm happily somewhere in between but it makes me very uncomfortable to see ANY body type get picked on and insulted. There's no reason to suggest she's ill or starving herself.
Maybe Gap could celebrate diversity by having several models wear one piece. THis slim girl, a curvy girl and a large girl, to show how it looks on all body type, rather than kind of throw one model to the skinny hating wolves?
No model looks “normal”. Everyone is supposed to be this weird hipster, grey, slightly sickly looking skeleton. The only thing draped across your bones should be flesh. And then and ONLY then you can wear the shitty looking clothes these companies hawk to you.
Wow. Someone has some issues with fat chicks. Did one break your heart when you were growing up?
They know that Skeletor has 6 pack abs right?
It really doesn’t matter whether she is skinny or not. The fact is that this is the “idea” set forth by the fashion industry. All most of us want is some diversity in how models look. I don’t care if they show women like this as long as they also show some women who may fit into a L because I’d like to see how it looks on someone else. I’m a fit woman but I am by no means skinny. I have muscles and am a M in just about everything but I never get to see a M in ads. Only XS or S.
Is skinny shaming any different than fat shaming? Should she not get a job because she is skinny? People are always going to complain about something.
I’m 6’2″ and weigh 130 lbs as a 27 year old male. At the height of my “physical form” I topped out at 155 lbs, and that was while doing competition martial arts and holding a very rigorous workout and diet schedule. Some people are just skinny. Just like some people have problems losing weight, the exact opposite is quite medically possible. I’m not talking anorexia and eating disorders, but thyroid disorders, gastrointestinal issues, and other problems can cause someone to fall below the BMI. Kudos for Gap for using a model as she was, not how they wanted her to look.
And how do you know that this is how this chick “naturally” looks?:) The rate of eating disorders and anorexia in the fashion industry is well documented.
@RillBomanowski I’m not disputing that. I know body dysmorphia is a problem with males too, to the point some guys won’t even wear t-shirts during the summer because they’re ashamed of their “small” arms.
The point I’m making is that seeing muscular guys on the cover of magazines isn’t as harmful to young men as seeing skeletal women is to young girls. Getting inspired to lift weights and build muscle isn’t as bad as being ‘inspired’ to starve the shit out of yourself. For most guys, getting muscular can be done with a good lifting routine and protein intake. But for girls who aren’t naturally size zero (and most women aren’t), it’s pretty much impossible to get there without starvation.
@RillBomanowski You can’t promote health by glorifying skeletal people dumbass. So save your rants against fatties. Theyre just the opposite end of the spectrum from this bag of antlers.
LOL at this moron:
@RillBomanowski “Enjoy your plateau and lack of gains whilst I follow actual athletic programming from a recognised world class S&C coach in Cal Dietz.” >>>>
…Translation: “I’m a body dysmorphic male with a short dick syndrome who overcompensates by ranting about fatties online and bragging like a retard about fitness routines I wish I was on while using ‘brah’ in every sentence to drive home the point that I’m a complete tool”. Off yourself dumbass:)