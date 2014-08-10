This Skinny Gap Model Has Twitter In An Uproar

#Twitter Reactions
08.10.14 4 years ago 54 Comments

Last week, Gap tweeted out a promotional pic of a women modeling one of their lovely plaid dresses. Except the Internet didn’t give a damn about her outfit and instead immediately turned their attentions to her body.

Many Twitter users called out the clothing company for not hiring more “realistic” looking women, while others went ahead and outright “skinny-shamed” the model for being too thin. Basically, people were NOT happy.

In response to the Internet’s uproar, Gap has since issued a statement, saying:

“Our intentions have always been to celebrate diversity in our marketing and champion people for who they are,” Gap Inc. spokesperson Edie Kissko tells PEOPLE. “Upon reflection, we understand the sensitivity surround this photograph. Customer feedback is important to us and we think this is a valuable conversation to learn from.”

For what it’s worth, according to the company’s website, the model in question is 5’10″/178 cm, waist 25″/64 cm, hips 35″/89 cm and wearing a regular U.S. size S.

I’m in no way as fit and healthy as I should be (and that’s putting it lightly!), but I can’t help feeling the model is unhealthily skinny. What do you guys think — Too skinny? Not too skinny? Or simply not our business to say?

Via E! Online

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions
TAGScontroversyGapMODELStoo skinnyTWITTER RAGEtwitter reactions

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP