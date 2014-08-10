This Skinny Gap Model Has Twitter In An Uproar

Last week, Gap tweeted out a promotional pic of a women modeling one of their lovely plaid dresses. Except the Internet didn’t give a damn about her outfit and instead immediately turned their attentions to her body.

Many Twitter users called out the clothing company for not hiring more “realistic” looking women, while others went ahead and outright “skinny-shamed” the model for being too thin. Basically, people were NOT happy.

In response to the Internet’s uproar, Gap has since issued a statement, saying:

“Our intentions have always been to celebrate diversity in our marketing and champion people for who they are,” Gap Inc. spokesperson Edie Kissko tells PEOPLE. “Upon reflection, we understand the sensitivity surround this photograph. Customer feedback is important to us and we think this is a valuable conversation to learn from.”

For what it’s worth, according to the company’s website, the model in question is 5’10″/178 cm, waist 25″/64 cm, hips 35″/89 cm and wearing a regular U.S. size S.

I’m in no way as fit and healthy as I should be (and that’s putting it lightly!), but I can’t help feeling the model is unhealthily skinny. What do you guys think — Too skinny? Not too skinny? Or simply not our business to say?

Via E! Online