This Stray Cat Doing Battle With A Poor Guy’s Blinds Is Your Monday Morning Metaphor

This video is called “stray cat catastrophe” and it certainly lives up to the name.
YouTuber manofindustry accidentally let a cat into his kitchen, and once the polite feline realized he was somewhere he shouldn’t be, he pantomimed a cordial tip of his cap and exited the house without causing a ruckus. Just kidding, he totally and repeatedly lost his sh*t on the poor guy’s blinds.
That moment of clarity at 0:41… but then he’s like “fuck it, I’ll just play it off!”
My cat who lives in a house does this pretty much all the time with our curtains. She is a delight.
Bonus points for the exit though. Dismount and go through the door? Hell no, climb up that shit and jump off the top of the door.
That cat totally did that shit out if pure spite.
You can tell–it wasn’t running around all panicked, it wanted to wreck those blinds.
It was just looking for those 3 blind mice.