This Stray Cat Doing Battle With A Poor Guy’s Blinds Is Your Monday Morning Metaphor

#Cats #Animals
Creative Director
04.21.14 6 Comments

This video is called “stray cat catastrophe” and it certainly lives up to the name.

YouTuber manofindustry accidentally let a cat into his kitchen, and once the polite feline realized he was somewhere he shouldn’t be, he pantomimed a cordial tip of his cap and exited the house without causing a ruckus. Just kidding, he totally and repeatedly lost his sh*t on the poor guy’s blinds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats#Animals
TAGSAnimalsCatsviral video

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP