This Subway Commercial Is Here To Help Ladies Look Skinny In Their Slutty Halloween Costumes

Halloween is coming soon, so to look good in your sexy maid costume or sexy pirate costume or uh, sexy three-boobed lady costume, Subway is here to remind ladies not to get fat before Halloween — which obviously means that you should stick to a healthy diet of Subway’s garbage sandwiches. I guess that’s good logic. Paris Hilton eats Subway all the time and look how skinny she is. At any rate, for some reason people thought the commercial might have been in poor taste, prompting Subway to issue the following #SORRYNOTSORRY statement:

“We understand that some people may not have picked up on the intended humor in our Halloween commercial. Our objective was certainly not to offend anyone.”

It’s cool, Subway. I totally get the humor. It’s funny because women are supposed to dress up like sluts for Halloween. And if there’s anything that makes for a sad frowny boner, it’s fat Halloween sluts! Oh hey, speaking of Subway and fat Halloween sluts, something something Jared Fogle. (Sorry, too fat to finish joke.)

(Via EOnline)