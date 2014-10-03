This Subway Commercial Is Here To Help Ladies Look Skinny In Their Slutty Halloween Costumes

Halloween is coming soon, so to look good in your sexy maid costume or sexy pirate costume or uh, sexy three-boobed lady costume, Subway is here to remind ladies not to get fat before Halloween — which obviously means that you should stick to a healthy diet of Subway’s garbage sandwiches. I guess that’s good logic. Paris Hilton eats Subway all the time and look how skinny she is. At any rate, for some reason people thought the commercial might have been in poor taste, prompting Subway to issue the following #SORRYNOTSORRY statement:
“We understand that some people may not have picked up on the intended humor in our Halloween commercial. Our objective was certainly not to offend anyone.”
It’s cool, Subway. I totally get the humor. It’s funny because women are supposed to dress up like sluts for Halloween. And if there’s anything that makes for a sad frowny boner, it’s fat Halloween sluts! Oh hey, speaking of Subway and fat Halloween sluts, something something Jared Fogle. (Sorry, too fat to finish joke.)
(Via EOnline)
Dear Stacey, I hate everything about you.
I nearly spit out my tic tacs, which I use as an appetite suppressor since I’m a Fatty Fatty Fat Fat.
Jesus christ that’s a little harsh
@Big Puma I was going to go with “Lighten Up Francis” but that works too I guess.
I didn’t think I’d get to use this so soon after just starting Brooklyn Nine Nine yesterday, but thank you, Stacey, your entire life is garbage.
^^^ And to add to this: “Every time I read something from Stacey I hear that sound that plays when Pacman dies”.
Soooo, have my eyes just been deceiving me all these years?
I like how they thought it would be OK if they didn’t use the word “sexy” to describe any costumes.
Having been in my fair share of subways in my dumb eating days, I never saw really attractive people eating there.
Video removed by user.
Alpha males who can only alpha on the internet aside, it’s a really dumb commercial. And we won’t be getting fewer of them any time soon, so what don’t we just sit back, relax, and come up with one that makes them all ashamed.
Any idiot on here can write a better Geico commercial if you want to start with something easy like “I got car insurance in 15 minutes” “Well I got that in seven! IN YOUR FACE, PERSON WHOSE PERSONAL SHORTFALLS ARE SO MUCH MORE IMPRESSIVE THAN MINE I POP A BONER JUST BY SAVING THE TIME IT TAKES TO RUIN OUR FRIENDSHIP TO GET SOMETHING AS DUMB AS CAR INSURANCE”
MAD MEN HAS TAUGHT US NOTHING
nothing
Thank you for that staggering display of whatever the complete opposite of humor would be called.
I’m offended at people who get offended at jokes that are not offensive.
Is it okay that I get offended at commercials that portray the husband as the moron and the wife as the smart one? I also want to get offended at any show that portrays cats as evil ’cause those fuckers are awesome. I’m also offended by commercials for Jimmy Johns, because I hate Jimmy Johns.
Did I miss anything?
Why the hate for Jimmy Johns? Just curious, ‘cuz my town just got one, and I haven’t eaten there yet.