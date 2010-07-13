UPROXX Summer Guide: This Summer’s Essential Listening Pt 1

Editor’s note: Regular readers of our music blog The Smoking Section know that we are big fans of producer/artist Jack Splash. In fact we are even bigger fans of his collaborations with Cee-lo under the monkier The Heart Attack!. When it came time to compile a list of this summer’s essential listening it only made sense to hit up our favorite dynamic duo. Looking to stay extra funky this summer? Here’s the guide courtesy of Jack Splash and the one and only Cee-Lo Green.

B.O.B.-Bobby Ray

—From the very first notes in the intro I knew this album was gonna be sumthin special for hip hop. I luv his singing as much as his rapping.

Purchase on Amazon

Magic [Feat. Rivers Cuomo]





Chaz Jankel’s Best Of

—Needed some disko funk inspiration from an artist who always played by his own rules. Quincy Jones covered ‘Ai Corrida’ and was a fan…it’s a great chill out at the beach with your girl record.

Purchase on Amazon

Without You





Reptar – ‘Cannabis Canyon’ and ‘Houseboat Babies’

—Some of the most exciting new rocknroll I’ve heard in a while. They don’t have an album out yet, but the singles are killer.

Purchase on Amazon

Houseboat Babies





Sia—entire new album

—Her voice and pure energy always makes me smile. On this album she’s kind of a disko funk pop fairy.

Purchase on Amazon

Hold Me Down





Drake—thank me later album

—i don’t care how many haters this guy has, I’m not one of them. Anyone who admits that slum village is the main reason they’re rapping is a friend of mine. A beautiful and classy album.

Purchase on Amazon

Show Me A Good Time [Explicit]





Freestyle Fellowship—To Whom It May Concern album

—I’ve been missing LA, so this album reminds me of summertime in the underground music scene in LA in the early 90s. Just like there will never be another NWA, there will never be another Freestyle Fellowship!

Download on iTunes

My Fantasy



