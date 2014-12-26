This Teen Girl With A Rare Disease Got An Unexpectedly Heartwarming Ticket From A Cop

Audra Daniloff, 17, has spent much of the year coming in and out of the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, a life-threatening illness that attacks the immune system. She continues to recieve treatment, but Daniloff was out of the hospital on November 23rd, when she was pulled over by a police officer for rolling through a stop sign.

Or so the cop said.

“I got some good news and some bad news for you, okay?” said the officer. “The bad news, first I am giving you two tickets. But they are not the type of tickets you think. One is a plane ticket to New York. The other is a concert ticket for your favorite band.” “I completely blind sided her thanks to the wonderful help of the Saukville Police Department,” said Marc Daniloff, Audra’s father. [Police Chief] Goetz says not only did it make Audra’s day, but it meant a lot to the police department as well — despite some of the criticism they might get. “I would argue the fact — that we’re wasting our resources. I think that’s exactly what our resources should be used for,” said Goetz. (Via)

Watch her reaction below.

Via Fox 6 Now