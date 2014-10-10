This University Made A Valiant Attempt At Raising Awareness For Breast Cancer

If you weren’t aware, October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. The only problem with raising awareness for breast cancer, is that when messily drawn out with icing, the ubiquitous pink ribbon does not look like a pink ribbon. Now I just want to state up front that I have no problem with dicks drawn on my food, but I at least know what I’m eating. What the hell are these things? Cookies? Cupcakes? Andy thought they were pot pies, but why would you put icing on a pot pie unless it was meat-flavored icing or something.

So, uhh, yeah! Breast cancer awareness! You can go here to donate. It makes more sense than drawing dicks on food.

