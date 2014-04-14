This Video Of Kids Reacting To A Walkman Is Both Depressing And Infuriating

News & Culture Writer
04.14.14 24 Comments

In the latest episode of the Kids React web series, somebody sat down a bunch of kids and handed them an old Walkman to see if they’d know what to do with it, and it’s predictably as depressing and infuriating as you’d think to have a bunch of snot-nosed kids make fun of the technology that most of us grew up with. Yeah, fine, maybe handheld cassette players did kind of suck but MTV was better then and Kurt Cobain was still alive and WE DID JUST FINE, BRATS.

The best is the kid who actually knew what a pair of old school headphones was, saying “I’m such a 90’s kid but I wasn’t born in the 90’s!” My first reaction was like, wait so when were you born then, OH MY GOD. I was sexually active like almost a full decade before that fartknocker was even born. Now that is depressing.

Around The Web

TAGSKIDS REACT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP