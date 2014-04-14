This Video Of Kids Reacting To A Walkman Is Both Depressing And Infuriating

In the latest episode of the Kids React web series, somebody sat down a bunch of kids and handed them an old Walkman to see if they’d know what to do with it, and it’s predictably as depressing and infuriating as you’d think to have a bunch of snot-nosed kids make fun of the technology that most of us grew up with. Yeah, fine, maybe handheld cassette players did kind of suck but MTV was better then and Kurt Cobain was still alive and WE DID JUST FINE, BRATS.
The best is the kid who actually knew what a pair of old school headphones was, saying “I’m such a 90’s kid but I wasn’t born in the 90’s!” My first reaction was like, wait so when were you born then, OH MY GOD. I was sexually active like almost a full decade before that fartknocker was even born. Now that is depressing.
Jesus, I’m old.
Whoever has been encouraging that girl in the yellow has been confusing “precocious” with “fucking annoying”
Oh that little girl was just an all out bitch. Feel sorry for this, honey. *gives small child the middle finger*
seriously. that girl was the fucking worst.
“I’m such a 90’s kid but, I wasn’t born in the 90’s”
If I had a novelty, giant boxing glove like in cartoons, I would have punched out my screen at that moment.
oh please you didn’t think fashion from the 70’s was cool when you were a kid?
Statement wouldn’t work for me. I’d have to be, I’m such a 60’s kid but, I wasn’t born in the 60’s. That said, no, hippie fashion is dumb but, so are bell bottoms and disco.
well yeah the 60’s are dumb.
But my point stands that children born in the 80’s (like myself) thought the 70’s culture was facinating,
source: The Fact That 70’s Show was so successful in the late 90’s
Are kids retarded now?
I’m not trying to be offensive, I genuinely want to know if the current generation has an IQ level and cognitive ability that is much less than what is considered the mean ranges. We knew that technology existed before we were born and weren’t completely shocked and/or dumbfounded when we came across it.
Yeah, kids are fucking dumb. I never used an 8 track but, it wouldn’t blow my mind trying to play one.
I used to be fascinated by my dad’s Record player, how the vibrations in a needle would be amplified to make music, i have a better understanding of how records work then cassettes.
side note I watch mad men with my mom and that scene where the drapers go on a picnic and just leave all the garbage in the park blew my mind and my mom looked at me like i was dumb.
I thought my neighbors had an AWESOME Atari 7200 collection but were a bunch of dicklickers because they would never offer to let me play with them.
Turns out it was their dad’s 8-track collection that was populating all those huge drawers.
Must be. I was born in 82, but I still messed around with record players and 8-tracks. But hell, the older I get I realize that when I was born it might as well have still been the 70’s anyway. Ugly ass shag carpet and wood paneling everywhere. “I’m such a 70’s child, but I wasn’t born in the 70’s.”
In a few years her driving test will be HILARIOUS.
How the fuck do you “feel like Indiana Jones” and not know what a cassette player is?
right
Speaking as a guy who works electronics at a department store, there are plenty of old folks who are every bit as baffled by walkmans as kids are. Seriously, have you ever tried explaining what a tablet is to someone who has never used a computer, laptop, or smartphone? It’s like trying to tell a blind person what the color blue looks like.
Fartknocker is such a 90’s word.
“My grampa has one of these!” *sobs for a million years*
Really…do people consider the “reactions” of Hollywood kids an authentic representation of the juxtaposition of time and technology? It’s clear from the start that these actors have been through this whole routine before. I’m sure it’s also clear to these actors that the funnier/more stupefied their reactions, the more face time they’re going to get in the production.
I’ve seen a few of these and I’m beginning to think they may be a bit manufactured since they keep using the same kids.
The little girl in the light blue shirt is actually really smart. Keep her, dispose of the others.
But really… this is terrifying.
Alright, so the blonde kid is hilarious. “So in the 1980’s it was like woahhh…something that can play music and I can carry it around…if I have a large pocket.”
It seems beyond manufactured…
Headphone jacks are on everything still, this one had the symbol that’s on mp3 players/laptops/tablets/etc. still. The 11-13 year olds in particular have to be faking it 100%.
Same for the kids that act like they couldn’t do a color block puzzle for a baby with inserting the cassette..