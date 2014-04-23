This Woman Is Responding To OkCupid Creeps By Drawing Them In The Nude

There are many ways to deal with OkCupid creeps. Some people make the private messages they receive public, while others submit to Nice Guys of OkCupid. Artist Anna Gensler had a different idea:

Objectifying men who objectify women in 3 easy steps: Man sends crude line via internet. Draw him naked. Send portrait to lucky man, enjoy results. (Via)

Simple, effective. But be careful. There’s a lot of squiggly cartoon penis to come.

Jezebel via instagranniepants