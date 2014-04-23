This Woman Is Responding To OkCupid Creeps By Drawing Them In The Nude

There are many ways to deal with OkCupid creeps. Some people make the private messages they receive public, while others submit to Nice Guys of OkCupid. Artist Anna Gensler had a different idea:
Objectifying men who objectify women in 3 easy steps: Man sends crude line via internet. Draw him naked. Send portrait to lucky man, enjoy results. (Via)
Simple, effective. But be careful. There’s a lot of squiggly cartoon penis to come.
See more here.
i love this
christ there isn’t anything about this thats not uncomfortable
“What’s wrong with being sexy?” – Nigel Tufnel
“But for real though. You tryna get the pipe?” Wow.
“I want to tongue punch your fart box” that is fucking gross.
Why are boys so gross?!
@JAJenks: Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.
Yea, I don’t know how referring to anything as a “fart box” could sustain sexual arousal.
Also re Brian: He seems to have a moment of genuine self-awareness, and sympathy for “girls on the internet”. So much so that part of me wants to think his last post was him trying to be funny. But then I remember that I’m giving too much credit to someone who says “You tryna get the pipe?”
I like that he reasserted himself on asking if she wanted the pipe again, maybe she just didn’t hear me the first time so I’ll just run it by her again.
In their defense, someone had coitus with their dads, so there must be a market for it.
I love how after a month with no response the guy sends “for real though you tryna get the pipe?”
Yea let me just nudge her again maybe something has changed.
I got your cartoon, verbal warning, written warning, and restraining order, but I just want to make sure we are crystal clear: you trying to get the pipe?
I’m a guy and, after reading these, I don’t want to try OkCupid. Jesus.
all those propositions and not ONE “hey…is that a vagina in your pants? cause im gonna FUCK IT!”
works like a charm