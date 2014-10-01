This Woman Put A Camera In Her Bra To See How Many People Stared At Her Boobs

For decades, humankind could only imagine what it’d be like to put a camera in our bras to see how many people, men and women alike, were staring at our boobs. Well, now that day has arrived in the form of a bra-cam from a company that makes chocolate bars. The point of the clip is to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness, but I can think of another thing that’s rising: Jesus Christ.

He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re sneaking a peek. Or is it that Santa?