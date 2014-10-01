This Woman Put A Camera In Her Bra To See How Many People Stared At Her Boobs

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.01.14 19 Comments

For decades, humankind could only imagine what it’d be like to put a camera in our bras to see how many people, men and women alike, were staring at our boobs. Well, now that day has arrived in the form of a bra-cam from a company that makes chocolate bars. The point of the clip is to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness, but I can think of another thing that’s rising: Jesus Christ.

He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re sneaking a peek. Or is it that Santa?

TAGSBOOB CAMboobsbras

