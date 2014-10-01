This Woman Put A Camera In Her Bra To See How Many People Stared At Her Boobs

For decades, humankind could only imagine what it’d be like to put a camera in our bras to see how many people, men and women alike, were staring at our boobs. Well, now that day has arrived in the form of a bra-cam from a company that makes chocolate bars. The point of the clip is to raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness, but I can think of another thing that’s rising: Jesus Christ.
He sees you when you’re sleeping, he knows when you’re sneaking a peek. Or is it that Santa?
“To See How Many People Stared At Her Boobs”
Spoiler Alert: Lots.
Well she is wearing a hot pink bra sticking out of her gray sweatshirt. The eye is naturally drawn to the bright color, on top of the fact that boobs.
Yuuuuuuuup. I also wonder how many people just naturally look down and see all of someone instead of staring at their face / up and away at all times.
And my word I know I shouldn’t say “but look what she’s wearing”, but one boob is flopped out of her jacket at 0:07. People are most likely checking to make sure that yup, she didn’t finish getting dressed this morning.
And this is in a polite place like London. If they had done this video in Bogota the counter would have been into the thousands.
Yessir. I plead guilty on all counts.
If checking out boobs is a crime, I will fight the law till the day I die.
Staring at boobs is the only thing I know how to do.
I fought the law and the law booooooobbbbssss
So, it’s not just guys who check out boobs – its guys, girls, children, dogs
Can I please have a link to the Jezebel discussion of the chauvanist patriarchy that questions women who wear bright pink bras positioned to pop out of a low cut and arranged grey sweater so I can be reminded that all men are scum?
Her boob camera was buzzing. I’m sure most people peeking were just worried about there being a bee in her cleavage.
Well at least it wasn’t in her bonnet.
The bee bit my boobs! Now my boobs are big!
When boobs are on display, I look at them. They’re on display to be seen, not as a dare to not look at them.
It is possible to respect women and want to look at boobs. If you don’t want them looked at, cover them up. Boobs are great. That’s why we look.
The Ass cam will be my downfall.
They were looking for the rare 3 breasted female.
Corey Hart was onto something, you guys.
Actually the way she was dressed she was drawing attention to her breasts she not only used very affective color blocking (neon bra neutral sweater and pants there by drawing the eye natural to the more colorful area ) with a very obvious not so hidden camera she may as well had a arrow pointing the way
Also if your going to accuse others of being chauvinists you should at least spell it correctly
not all men are scum I know a lot of really great ones I’m so sick of women who think that being
a feminist means they have to hate men stating “all men are scum” is just as sexist as any
so called chauvinistic remark
Boobs.
Well duh – it was rather obvious from the reactions of various people that she was deliberately trying to get people (male, female and undecided) to look at her chest, but that was the whole point of the AD.
It wasn’t meant to be some sneaky, hidden camera, “all men are scum” women’s lib kind of rant. If I walked around some public areas wearing a (male) banana thong with a camera hidden in it, I’d probably get the same results (although I suspect that I’d get some extra attention from any security/law enforcement officials that were in the area) !
In fact, stick a hidden camera in the belt buckle of a guy with a sock stuffed into his tight jeans and see how many people (male, female and undecided) glanced down to check out his “package”.
It’s called “human nature” and all the BS “chauvinistic” ranting in the world isn’t going to change that.