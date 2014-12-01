This Australian Woman Has Slept With Over 10,000 Men And Now She’s Looking For Love

Meet 36-year-old Australian former escort, Gwyneth Montenegro. After sleeping with 10,091 men — which sounds like an oddly specific number — over the span of twelve years in a “drug and alcohol induced haze,” Montenegro thinks she might be ready to, uh, get back on the horse. Having left the escort industry three years back, Montenegro has since penned a memoir aptly titled 10,000 Men and Counting.

Although she was initially not interested in getting into a traditional relationship (she’s only had two relationships in her life that lasted a year each), Montenegro supposedly received an astounding eighty marriage proposals after the launch of her book, which had led her to consider her stance on relationships. She’s now actively looking for love. Line starts to the left, fellas!

From The Daily Mail:

‘My parents didn’t get married until their late 30s and they have been married for 33 years,’ she said. Despite growing up in a contrast world being raised by devout Christians, her parents are her number one supporters. ‘Mum joked that she thought I would have had enough of men by now,’ she laughed. Ms Montenegro said the years of men paying her for sex gave her a good insight into what men want from a woman. ‘Clients would confide in me about the good and bad parts of their relationship,’ she said. ‘I feel I have a deeper understanding of men than ever before.’

Yeah, I don’t know about that. It takes more than just f*cking married dudes who are trying to rationalize cheating on their spouses to have some all-knowing, profound understanding of men, lady. You think you know men? Try staying with one long enough to fart up that bed you just had sexual relations in. Maybe then we can talk.

(Via BroBible)