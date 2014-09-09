This Woman Wore A Colander On Her Head For Her Driver’s License Photo Because Of Religious Beliefs

Last year a Texas Tech University student became the first person granted the right to wear a colander on his head for his driver’s license photo — and now, an Oklahoma woman, Shawna Hammond is making local news for doing the same. Hammond wore the colander on her head for her driver’s license photo because she says she’s a “Pastafarian.”

And no, actually, Pastafarianism is not — as you may think — a religion that achieves enlightenment with a 7-week $100 Never Ending Pasta Pass, because it actually has its roots buried in Making A Point … Even if that point maybe gets obscured by the fact that its congregation wears freaking kitchen-ware on their heads.

From Fox6 Now:

Pastafarianism is a religion where there are “no strict rules and regulations, there are no rote rituals and prayers and other nonsense,” according to the church’s website.

“It came about in 2005. A man named Bobby Henderson wrote an open letter to the Kansas State Board of Education. It was actually about teaching creationism in school and he came up with the flying spaghetti monster and it had just as much merit,” Hammond said.

So basically, this entire religious movement can be chalked up to “Creationism: This is why we can’t have nice things.”

