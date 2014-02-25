Three ‘Community’ Stars Will Be On Tonight’s ‘At Midnight’ And You’ll Never Guess Who

That’s right, Community fans. Gillian Jacobs, Dani Pudi, and Jim Rash are all stopping by At Midnight for a Community themed star studded event. They also have Neil deGrasse Tyson to spice it up a bit for the science of it all. If you’re a real fan you will turn in like I’m planning to. With all of these people together, it can’t help but be a great show. Just because you’re overloaded with so much good TV tonight, doesn’t mean you can’t end it with hilarious laughter, right? Right. POP! POP!
Via Twitter
And they tweetedpicture of them and Neil deGrasse Ty Tyson, so much awesome.
Damn, is there any way to watch online? Legal or otherwise?
[www.comedycentral.com]