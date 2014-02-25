Three ‘Community’ Stars Will Be On Tonight’s ‘At Midnight’ And You’ll Never Guess Who

#Community
02.24.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Magnitude_has_all_the_answers-e1391021010731-650x378

That’s right, Community fans. Gillian JacobsDani Pudi, and Jim Rash are all stopping by At Midnight for a Community themed star studded event. They also have Neil deGrasse Tyson to spice it up a bit for the science of it all. If you’re a real fan you will turn in like I’m planning to. With all of these people together, it can’t help but be a great show. Just because you’re overloaded with so much good TV tonight, doesn’t mean you can’t end it with hilarious laughter, right? Right. POP! POP!

Via Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Community
TAGSAt MidnightCommunitydani pudiGILLIAN JACOBSjim rashNEIL DEGRASSE TYSON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP