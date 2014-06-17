Tit For Tat: T.I. Puts Azealia Banks On Blast Over Tiny Diss

Update: We’re putting this video at the top to avoid anyone having to scroll all the way to the bottom to view it.
On Tuesday, T.I. sat down with RapFix and Ms. Banks’ name entered the conversation. Tip turns into Clifford to say that “Ever since this person has been introduced into the community, they’ve done nothing but unnecessarily kick up dirt.” He also advises her to put on a mask and burn her baby pictures. Burn slow.
On Monday, T.I. released his latest Paperwork single, “No Mediocre,” featuring Iggy Azalea. Who really know why it rankled her so but Azealia Banks has had a long-running feud with Iggy which carried over to Tip since Azalea is a Grand Hustle artist. So, she decided to send a subtweet at T.I. and Tiny ended up being collateral damage. She later deleted the tweet, but not before the Internet grabbed a screenshot.
Tiny caught wind of Banks’ wisecracks and replied with a meme that used an image of Rihanna, the queen of the clapback, with the words “I mean damn bitch. Can you ever just worry about yourself?”
While Tiny played coy, T.I. didn’t spare Banks any sympathy. Clifford dumped a 500-gallon drum of ether on Banks via Instagram.
“U musty-mouthed-thot-bot-bad-body-syphilis-lipped-rectum-vomit-unimportant-ugggggly-monstrosity-of-a-maggot-ass BIIIIIIIITCCHHHH!!!!!! If u speak ill of my family again….. I WILL END YOU!!!!!! #OnPHIL #OnDOE #NoBuuulllshit people fall down stairs daily…. U better watch yo step,u ungly-ass Gremlin-baby #nerveofdisCretin #fuckouttahea”
Since then, Azealia’s spent the rest of her night and morning ranting about T.I. to her Twitter followers.
True, the couple’s marriage seems to be on shaky ground but they’re still married and Tip’s still defending his lady’s name. He’s gone at Floyd, now Banks. If it works, maybe Robin Thicke should consider following T.I.’s lead and try a more aggressive approach.
Most would consider the lightweight beef between Azealia and Iggy to be done since Iggy long stopped feeding into Banks’ want for attention. On the flipside exists Azealia who seems to be trapped in label purgatory last we checked. Then there’s her recent chart success, too, that would make Banks less of a concern. For someone who hasn’t had a hit, Azaelea sure thinks she’s the shit.
Best part was when he warned her people fall down stairs everyday so she better watch her step. Lol. Southern wit for the win.
Man at this point this girl is useless to me; its crazy because she was suppose to be the “next” female rapper after Nicki, and now look at her, reduced to ranting on twitter 24/7. Or maybe because she is not happy at the fact Iggy has taken that title as the next big female rapper.
I think it’s a culmination of all those things.
she really needs to focus on music, the one thing she can control.
@John Gotty she really does, but knowing her she won’t. ughh
Everybody looking foolish in this. Except iggy. iggy’s mad funny lol
The fact that she continues to tweet shows how much of a joke she is. She tells T.I come see her by himself as if she can fight him and then says “T.I really had to take it to threats” “this is not a good look for you black man” …. Attention f–king whore
I saw somewhere too that she’s only relevant when she’s bad-mouthing people. I wouldn’t mind T.I having some “ladies” find her and give her a good ass whooping
LOL at TI. Not as good as him going off on that young cat trying to holla at his daughter on Facebook, but good.
Banks really let these social network feminist blow her head up and in turn blow her career away lol.
Man this girl does have talent now the only time I hear about her she going at someone what about some music miss banks
TI is a clown. Wtf he expect was gonna happen. I hear dudes dissing tiny ask the time in records, why he don’t go at them?
I wanna hear these songs tho. T.I. ain’t exactly the one to back down from shit like that.
What records?
Off the top of my head “all my bitches is bad, i ain’t ti. Ain’t no tinys around me uh uh bitch, only thing i got is this long dick” off that ty$ paranoid song. I know I’ve laughed at other lyrics before, but i don’t remember who song it was.
@Chris Cool isn’t that B.O.B. line on paranoid? Or is that Ty or the dude who rapped on the original..I always found that line HILARIOUS.
TI probably can’t enjoy himself when he goes out and that shit comes on.
Joe Moses, who got replaced. Gucci done said shit about her before as well.
nigga stop it. T.I. just got into a fight with Floyd Mayweather about his wife. You don’t hear dudes dissing Tiny “all the time” either.
You heard a line by some guy named Joe Moses who was replaced on the song (most likely because of that line).
T.I. has dissed Gucci Mane several times.
1.) Not that I’m out here checking for Iggy, but uhh…this hip-hop. If you coming for the head of the top person in sales, you better either be popular yourself or a DAMN good lyricist to make up for it. You appear to be neither. That make you look like a lame.
2.) Beefing with somebody just because they did music with someone you don’t like? Who are you, 50?
3.) That tweet was actually funny. Of course, the problem with that is…
4.) Afterwards you tried to hide. First behind “it was a joke”. Second behind claims of misogyny. If another man popped off about T.I.s wife, that shit wouldn’t fly and he’d prolly get his shit cracked. Why do you think you deserve a pass? Both reasons make you corny though.
5.) You brought up how you stood next to him backstage and he ain’t do nothing. …My guess is that since he’s 33 years old and he’s been to jail (for guns and shit, like you said), he prolly knows better than to turn the backstage of a famous rapper’s concert into a scene from The Mack. But that don’t mean…
6.) He can’t have someone do it for him. And you end up lumped up by some female friends.
7.) You tweeted that bullshit for two straight hours. In that time, you could’ve been doing something to further your craft. THAT’S why your shit in label purgatory.
And I don’t even like T.I. like that…I just hate simple shit.
Not once in her rant did she provide a link to some new shit. This is 2014 dog. Always be selling!!!
@ County of Kings: That’s how I know it’s a problem. You got eyes on you, you start talking about your music. Make sure people know when your next album or mixtape or hell, even a Youtube music video, is out.
No music, no nothing. She really tweeting that bullshit expecting us to care without anything? She needs to go to the 50 Cent School of Line Stepping.
– Azealia is mad annoying.
– Blah, people call Tiny ugly all the god damn time.
– I find it funny that T.I. cheats and openly embarrasses his wife, but gets touchy when someone comes at her. Maybe he’ll stop poppin off and be a better husband now.
It just like how you can crack jokes with your siblings but let an outsider say something its a problem…loose metaphor but it works.
Tip got caught cheating? Publicly? I honestly haven’t heard of tip being connected to any woman other than tiny. Even b4 tiny was known to the masses i never heard nothing.
She said TI be talkin bout bad bitches but be at home with a busted bumpkin LMAO
Sometimes her shenanigans brings me much laughter, this is one of those times
I have absolutely no tolerance for women who buck at men in a “let’s fight, come see me, u ain’t gon do shit” manner. It’s just so ugly on all angles and nobody wins.
+300. Women who do this should be treated as a joke.
But has Banks ever looked in a mirror? The whole internet related to her consist of either “yo, this chick’s music sucks ass” or “yeah, she working with a little something…but she rocking that man face hard.”
Anyone else notice the irony in her tweet about minstrel shows? Another Pitchfork rapper bite the dust. I haven’t heard anything good from her since 212 anyways. Santigold came and took her lane back.
T.I. is in the wrong here. Men don’t get in the middle of female squabbles, yo lady already fired back so that means she got this…let the sh!t go!
I think what’s wrong with Azealia Banks is that right now, her life sucks. Label wont’ put your album out, you don’t have a filter…the girl is irrelevant next to Iggy who’s become the star T.I always thought she could be.
Basically, sometimes when life isn’t going too well for some people, rather than self-destruct, they attack other people.
Damn dude just hash tagged “people fall down the stairs all the time”
…She isn’t wrong tho, for someone constantly rapping about bad bitches, you wifed a mediocre chick and you’re a grown ass man taking shit on social media? Smh, first you talk that tough shit to a lil boy because he was tryna get at your daughter, T.I. acts like he’s the toughest and meanest guy in the world because he went to prison, you went to prison repeatedly because you were fucking dumb, not because you were a G, stop trying to be the toughest guy in the room dude.
I’m not cool with gentlemen speaking on the quality of other dudes’ female company for two reasons:
1. 90% of the n-words talking about Tiny ugly couldn’t bag Tiny on their worst day.
2. 99% of those dudes, if their ladies were objectively or subjectively more attractive than Tiny, aren’t doing for them what Tiny does for Cliff, sexually or otherwise.
Personally, i just look at my boo and say “hey, I got me a keeper. I got my eye on her, let these other cats keep track of theirs”
90% of the n-words talking about Tiny ugly couldn’t bag Tiny on their worst day
No1 wants to bag Tiny tho…
Hypothetically tho they still couldn’t I guess is what he’s saying
Tiny is a boss and those songwriting credits go way back to the 90’s. Tiny & T.I. have been together forever, through thick and thin, kids, jail. That’s WIFE material.
Also, Tiny has a killer body and she’s nice as fuck. Face not the worst not the best…I’d holla at her before Banks without a doubt. Banks looks like a hoodrat and acts like one too.
You all are talking about T.I. is in the wrong for saying something. How? Yeah, he may have went overboard with the “people fall down stairs everyday. Watch your step” comment, but at the end of the day, that’s his wife. It doesn’t matter if she had already responded. I know I’m not just going to sit back while someone disrespects my lady.
T.I. just dropped a song called “No Mediocre” and his wife look like Miss Piggy.
Yo, Miss Piggy was fine.
I find TI very corny
Same.
Smiles and Southstar references are always appreciated in my book.
@oldeEnglishD DEAD at that smiles and southstar reference, now I feel embarrassed knowing that I actually liked their first single haha
Yeah, but… S&S actually dropped an album though.
Azealia falling down steps > LOX dropping a refrigerator on Puffy
lol @ Styles P spraining his ankle throwing the chair at Puff.
that song sucks tho, js
I really wished I was in her vicinity. I really do because that bitch needed to be slapped. Not for going at T.I. or Tiny but for calling someone pussy and then backtracking and trying to play victim. I don’t know what type of dudes she have in her circle but if they’re all cool with this type of behavior then they’re all bitch made marks. “Askth and thou she receiveth bitches” -Bible.
