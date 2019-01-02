Tiffany Haddish Is Being Defended By Her Fellow Comedians After She ‘Bombed’ A New Year’s Eve Set

News & Culture Writer
01.02.19 3 Comments

Getty Image

Tiffany Haddish had a rough start to 2019 after a stand up set that went awry at the James L. Knight center in Miami. The Girls Trip star reportedly forgot a lot of her jokes, and the ones she did remember apparently didn’t land. When fans began booing and walking out she quipped, “This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” according to TMZ.

At one point, Haddish gave up completely, cracked open a bottle of Ciroc vodka, and began drinking with the audience.

Some fans complained on Twitter following the set. “Tiffany Haddish just bombed her show in Miami. We left in the middle of her set along with a lot of other people,” tweeted one fan, while another added, “Went to see show in Miami it was terrible. Walked out.”

On New Year’s day Haddish copped to the bad set, apologizing to those in attendance. “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami,” she tweeted. “I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”

