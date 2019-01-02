Getty Image

Tiffany Haddish had a rough start to 2019 after a stand up set that went awry at the James L. Knight center in Miami. The Girls Trip star reportedly forgot a lot of her jokes, and the ones she did remember apparently didn’t land. When fans began booing and walking out she quipped, “This is weird for me. Now, this is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” according to TMZ.

At one point, Haddish gave up completely, cracked open a bottle of Ciroc vodka, and began drinking with the audience.

Some fans complained on Twitter following the set. “Tiffany Haddish just bombed her show in Miami. We left in the middle of her set along with a lot of other people,” tweeted one fan, while another added, “Went to see show in Miami it was terrible. Walked out.”

@TiffanyHaddish just bombed her show in Miami. We left in the middle of her set along with a lot of other people. Very disappointed, I hope that you are better prepared before your next show. #SheNotReady 😡 — Surelle (@Indomitable1908) January 1, 2019

She wasn’t funny, it was hard to watch. Her jokes bombed started asking people in the front row if they had questions. Then she said people not good on their job everyday. 🤦🏾‍♀️ #SheNotReady — Surelle (@Indomitable1908) January 1, 2019

tiffany haddish#SHENotReady – Went to see show in Miami it was terrible. Walked out — Tiffin (@tiffin84) January 1, 2019

On New Year’s day Haddish copped to the bad set, apologizing to those in attendance. “Yes this happened. I wish it was better Miami,” she tweeted. “I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened again.”