When she’s not sleeping in a glass box, Tilda Swinton is being utterly delightful as the leader of an epic dance-along at Ebertfest 2013.

Last weekend, Swinton joined Roger Ebert’s widow Chaz on stage at Ebertfest, an annual film festival that honors films that critic felt never found the audience they deserved. Swinton honored Ebert with a theater-wide dance to Barry White’s “You’re the First, the Last, My Everything.”

Watch the full video below: