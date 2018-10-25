Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tilda Swinton is an Academy Award-winning actress who has starred in all kinds of movies. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s problematic fave Doctor Strange to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino’s remake of the horror classic Suspiria, her roles are as varied as the films they happen to be taking place in. As a recent article over at Entertainment Weekly has thankfully pointed out, however, Swinton is also a music video director and, rather wonderfully, the owner of a bunch of beautiful dogs.

Per EW, Swinton co-directed the video with her partner, Sandro Kopp, for Visionaire’s upcoming Glass Handel project, “an hour-long live interdisciplinary installation” set to take place at New York’s Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine on November 26th and 27th. Sadly, the event itself is already sold out, but that’s just fine because you can enjoy Swinton and Kopp’s music video — puppies and all — above.

The six-minute video features Swinton’s dogs running along various beaches and other outdoor areas while an aria by composer George Frideric Handel, as performed by countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, plays over the footage. It’s frankly one of the most wonderful and positive things we’ve seen all day, and you will no doubt enjoy it for the music, the galloping doggos or both. I mean, LOOK AT HOW CUTE THEY ARE.

YouTube

(Via Entertainment Weekly)