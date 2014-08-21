Tim Burton Almost Gave Us A Very British Pierce Brosnan Batman

Pierce Brosnan became a household name as the ’90s incarnation of James Bond, but the smooth-talking actor was almost cast as another equally badass hero — yes, Pierce Brosnan was almost Batman.
Here’s what Brosnan had to say about his close brush with the Dark Knight in a recent Reddit AMA…
“I went and met with Tim Burton for the role of Batman, but I just couldn’t really take it seriously, any man who wears his underpants outside his pants just cannot be taken seriously. That was my foolish take on it. It was a joke, I thought. But how wrong was I? Don’t get me wrong, because I love Batman, and I grew up on Batman. As a kid in Ireland, we used to get our raincoats and tie them round our neck and swing through the bicycle shed.”
Holy missed opportunities Batman.
I dunno, the prospect of James Bond playing Batman seems a little odd at first, but Brosnan certainly looked the part. I dare say he might have been a better Bruce Wayne than Michael Keaton. Certainly better than George Clooney.
Pierce Brosnan would be a better Batman than Michael Keaton, who is the BEST Batman (HOT TAEK)? You are fucking INSANE.
That would have been a very interesting movie. Brosnan can be comedic in his own way (See Mrs. Doubtfire) but I can’t see him delivering the YA WANNA GET NUTS, LET’S GET NUTS line.
Keaton’s portrayal had that comedic undercurrent, filtered through a Bruce Wayne that is awkward and flighty. Brosnan might have just been too charming, which is a fine Bruce Wayne portrayal, but not exactly what the screenwriters had on paper.
“I dare say he might have been a better Bruce Wayne than Michael Keaton.”
You may go now, Nathan.
Brosnan could have been a great Bats, I’m thinking along the lines of Denny O’ Neil’s take on the character, “Daughter of the Demon” and all that.
And for the record, Brosnan’s not British, he’s Irish. C’mon, it’s in the article!