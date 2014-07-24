TIMETitles: Twitter Roasts ‘TIME Magazine’ For Doing An Entire Article On The Word “Bae”

Say word. Some people have yet to figure out that bae = babe = baby = term of endearment.
Luckily, TIME Magazine is here to keep those losers fresh, young, cool and hip because the publication went ahead and did an ENTIRE article explaining what bae meant and how to properly use it in a sentence.
On Wednesday, Pharrell dropped a video for his new single, “Come Get It Bae,” which may immediately raise some questions, such as “Come get what?” and “What in the world does bae mean, anyway?”
The short answer: Though this word was used in the 1500s to refer to sheep sounds, today bae is used as a term of endearment, often referring to your boyfriend or girlfriend. Or perhaps a prospect who might one day hold such a lofty position.
Say, for instance, you post a picture of you on a yacht with Beyonce and you just so happen to be Jay-Z. You might give that photo a caption like, “Just another Tuesday with my bae. #surfbort”
Ugh, nobody even says “surfbort” anymore. Typical.
Naturally, Twitter got ahold of the absurd ass article and #TIMETitles was magically born.
Everything. Everything is funny right now, especially #9.
ha, #9 is where my vote went also
I read that bae was an acronym for “before anything else”, as in “I put my girl/boy friend before anything else”. But that may be some people’s personal interpretations.
I always thought it was just a shortening of the word “babe”, ’cause you know black folks ain’t never satisfied til we get as many letters as possible out a word. ESSENTIALS ONLY, MOTHERFUCKA, lol.
Negus… Our life expectancy is like 2/3 shorter than white folk.
Ain’t nobody got time for that, indeed.
“before anything else” is just a ‘blackronym’.
Dead @ TIME for thinking this deserved an article.
Dead @ “educated folks” who will undoubtedly read this shit.
Dead @ all these tweets, but especially: 2, 3, 5-7, 9, 13, 16, 18 and 20.
6 was the only one funny to me. Everyone else tried way too hard.
SMH at TIME and everyone else who don’t have enough common sense to know bae was short for babe.
This is probably the greatest thing ever. The beauty of our slang and the wittiness of these tweets.
The fade?
The shmoney bitcoin
Deez nuts
And the all time favorite – u got mcdonalds money lmaoo
From haircuts to fisticuff. Lmao. That Ying yang one got me rolling too
Yo why are y’all even up right now?? Don’t you Negros work?? Its only 11 here… Some of y’all must have that fresh out of school, no obligations thing going on… Mannnnn I wish.
On the other hand… Brb #16 just killed me…
Bak #24 just resurrected me AND gave me the holy ghost.
Hey, I’m in summer school!
…But that shit don’t start ’til 1PM everyday so…
I snorked from #6
Is Time really that lost in translation?
Yo, #6…LOL, but all of these are damn funny.
this shit can’t be real lmaooo
I do not believe the folks who use it (the vast majority being teens) even know what it means. When I first saw it, I thought kids were simply making typos on their iControlYou’s – I mean, iPhone’s. Then I thought it was short for “babe,” but at that time, a bunch of kids told me it meant “Before Anyone Else.” But if that is the case, then they are using it wrong as they always say, “[Blank] is bae.” Huh? So Chris Brown is “Before Anyone Else”
?
Kids these days. SMH. At least we knew what the slang we used, meant lol
iPhones == iPacifiers, I can’t just sit or stand peacefully anymore for more than two minutes without pulling it out. I had a high school teacher tell me her students all refer to each other as bae in Raleigh. I had thought it was just short for babe. I also had a convenience store employee tell me how much it pissed him off that kids these days were too lazy to ask for a cigar, they just say “gar.” He got really worked up about it lol.
This is f**cking hilarious. Twitter is a witty bastard that you just have to love
Aight aight that was clever and really funny, every last one of them
These were all great. But that Indecisivness in the Black Community got me good.
Best list of tweets in a minute
I hate anyone who uses the word bae
Hey Yo! Bae you come at the king, you best not miss.
Shout out to @PiaGlenn
White people could make black skin lame if tanning bed were more powerful
Haven’t you seen some of these sorostitute college girls? They’re trying their hardest.
#6 is the most ironic of them all
George Washington Carver invented far more than uses for peanuts. ([science.howstuffworks.com]). He’s known as the father of biochemical engineering (or chemurgy) and was the first to develop ways to produce non food, industrial products, from agriculture.
Carver spoke in a high pitched voice and was at times called a homosexual for it. The truth is he was castrated by his adopted family, in order to ensure that their daughter would not get pregnant or have sex with him.
Carver also developed many of the ways we use the soybean today, for non dairy cheeses, milk, and other consumables. This guy was essentially an agricultural genius.
Unfortunately, he lived during a time when black people couldn’t file patents so all of his inventions were stolen and patented by white men and he died penniless & insane. Today he’s merely known as “the guy who invented peanut butter”…ironic he gets credit for “nuts”, something his adoptive family took from him when he was a child.
Stuff they don’t teach in history class.
Chalky_White came through with the history lesson. Pretty dope.
HOLY SHIT they sure don’t talk about that second paragraph in school. That’s fucked up! I just learned something today.
Niggas just got schooled. Student for life. Salute.
Here’s the problem with slang: yeah, it starts out being a cool ingroup thing, then a month later it’s all 14 year old white girls saying it. I mean, at this point, 95% of the time I hear someone say it they’re a teenage white girl.
Yeah, but you go to middle school in the suburbs so it’s a self selecting sample.
how many suburban middle schoolers do you think are on TSS?
I did work at one for a bit though
So we’re just ignoring the fact that it would be “Just another Tuesday with my bae, Bey.”
Also, Jay-Z is gay, the marriage is a sham, Beyonce was never actually pregnant, and Blue Ivy isn’t their daughter.
Except she looks pretty much like a hybrid between Jay-Z and Beyonce… Other than that you might be on to something though *rolls eyes*.
Evan Wright, that you?
This is incredible. Every one is perfect. Im weak lol
They killed it. haha