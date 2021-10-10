Getty Image
People Online Had A Lot Of Reactions To The First Look At Timothée Chalamet As A Hot Willy Wonka

There’s a Willy Wonka prequel, because of course there is. And it stars twentysomething Timothée Chalamet, because of course it does. The young actor, about to be seen headlining the latest cinematic stab at Frank Herbert’s Dune, personally dropped the first look at him as the iconic Roald Dahl character on social media. And it inspired a lot of different reactions, because of course it did.

Chalamet took to both Instagram and Twitter to drop two separate images. One shows him in a raspberry turncoat and old-timey hat, looking very serious. Apparently it will take some doing for him to evolve into the weirdo eccentric embodied by Gene Wilder in 1971 and Johnny Depp in 2005. The other picture was a close-up on his signature cane, which boasts a tiny wrapped gift, presumably containing chocolate.

It was an unexpected Sunday surprise, and while many were delighted to see everyone’s favorite floppy-haired young movie star taking on the beloved chocolatier of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, it also inspired a lot of yuks.

Some thought his coat looked familiar.

Some thought he looked like a Brooklyn hipster.

Others tried to wrestle with the idea of Hot Willy Wonka.

Some thought that Hot Willy Wonka was not a great idea.

Others thought he was no Gene Wilder.

Or no Johnny Depp.

Some wondered if they’ll wind up modernizing a classic character in creative ways.

But maybe, some pointed out, Willy Wonka is just too weird for this world.

