No Combination Of New Year’s Resolutions Will Help You Look As Good As 60-Year-Old Christie Brinkley In A Bikini

Christie Brinkley is in … I don’t know, somewhere tropical that you’re not, celebrating the new year and the birthday of daughter Alexa Ray Joel (her daughter with Billy Joel). Just your friendly reminder that Christie Brinkley turned 60-years-old this year, everybody. So while you’ve been cramming too many Christmas cookies down your cramholes over the past few weeks, drinking too much nog-type beverages, and now you can barely even fit into your fattest of fat pants — Christie Brinkley has quietly been continuing to be smoking f*cking hot. So you just think about that and feel bad about yourself.*
*(J/K we still love you Brinks — that’s my name for her BTW)
Would.
Shirley Wood. (and the daughter too)
Uptown girls!
I see way too much of Billy Joel in her face
It’s kinda like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis… the daughters all look like their dad.
If they ever reboot Batman with the Joker, Alexa Ray definitely has a gig.
How the hell did Larry Jerry Gerry Larry Terry Gergich Gingrich ever end up with her anyway?
He has the biggest penis that Doctor has ever seen.
It’s obvious Brinkley is drinking puppy blood along with Cindy Crawford.
Maureen Ponderosa?
fuck yes,,,,,,,,, that is gold and on point sir!
Can’t wait for Alexa to get implants too.
OMG that is Maureen Ponderosa.
Remember when Alexa tried to be a pop star a few years ago? That was painful.
I find in my study of the human condition that remarks like this stem from a place of sexual rejection and the inevitable anger that comes with it.
Serious question (dead serious, for science): have you ever been with a woman before?
I’m genuinely curious, so an honest answer would be appreciated.
First of all, Alexa isn’t fugly – she just got some of her dad’s genes. But I admit that she isn’t as attractive as her mother. Or Christie’s other daughter Sailor.
@Crazy Ira and the Douche To be fair there are plenty of stupidly good looking assholes who have been with dozens of women who would make the same kinda joke. In this case I agree with your assesment though – just a vibe I’m gettin’ from ol’ @Not A Troll
@Not A Troll simply thank you, your last line made me burst out laughing. Please don’t recover quickly your blunt remarks are gold.
The surgeon’s knife also has its part to play, let’s not kid ourselves
Her dad is Billy Joel. He could play the Mole Man in the Fantastic 4 reboot and save them a fortune in special effects. Considering that she isn’t bad at all.
I deem you ‘too critical’, sir.