No Combination Of New Year’s Resolutions Will Help You Look As Good As 60-Year-Old Christie Brinkley In A Bikini

Christie Brinkley is in … I don’t know, somewhere tropical that you’re not, celebrating the new year and the birthday of daughter Alexa Ray Joel (her daughter with Billy Joel). Just your friendly reminder that Christie Brinkley turned 60-years-old this year, everybody. So while you’ve been cramming too many Christmas cookies down your cramholes over the past few weeks, drinking too much nog-type beverages, and now you can barely even fit into your fattest of fat pants — Christie Brinkley has quietly been continuing to be smoking f*cking hot. So you just think about that and feel bad about yourself.*

*(J/K we still love you Brinks — that’s my name for her BTW)