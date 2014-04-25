Today’s Nightmare Fuel Is Brought To You By This Hornets’ Nest With A Face

A Reddit user posted this horrifying photo of a hornets’ nest his father found in a shed he hadn’t gone into in a few years. The nest, which was thankfully abandoned because that would have been a whole other can of worms, had apparently fused itself to a wooden statue — creating this horror nightmare creature that looks like it came straight out of a Guillermo del Toro film.
The Redditor who posted it claims that someone has already privately messaged him with an inquiry to purchase the nest, because of of course a fool and his terrifying hornet nest man creature are soon parted.
*SHUDDER*
Want.
Happy Halloween, tho.
I’ll take “kill it with fire” for $500 Alex.
Hey, look at that, my pants have shat themselves.
Fuck that noise. Nopenopenope
I bet it was Guillermo Del Toro who bought it.
Well I’m never clicking on Nightmare Fuel tag again. *Shivers
A hornet nest that big would have been scary without the face. With it, it feels like a threat.
The guy who wants to purchase it probably just wants some honey. Hopefully the owner pops a quick H on the box before he mails it.
[i.minus.com]
MAKE IT DIE! DIE! DIE! DI–what’s that? IT’S ALREADY DEAD?!?!?!?
Guess who found the new design for Clayface?!
NOPE
Dear Hollywood this is true horror I’ll take my cash now
Hannibal already did it.