Today’s Nightmare Fuel Is Brought To You By This Hornets’ Nest With A Face

A Reddit user posted this horrifying photo of a hornets’ nest his father found in a shed he hadn’t gone into in a few years. The nest, which was thankfully abandoned because that would have been a whole other can of worms, had apparently fused itself to a wooden statue — creating this horror nightmare creature that looks like it came straight out of a Guillermo del Toro film.

The Redditor who posted it claims that someone has already privately messaged him with an inquiry to purchase the nest, because of of course a fool and his terrifying hornet nest man creature are soon parted.

*SHUDDER*

