Today’s Nightmare Fuel Is Brought To You By This Hornets’ Nest With A Face

#Nightmare Fuel #Nope
04.25.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

A Reddit user posted this horrifying photo of a hornets’ nest his father found in a shed he hadn’t gone into in a few years. The nest, which was thankfully abandoned because that would have been a whole other can of worms, had apparently fused itself to a wooden statue — creating this horror nightmare creature that looks like it came straight out of a Guillermo del Toro film.

The Redditor who posted it claims that someone has already privately messaged him with an inquiry to purchase the nest, because of of course a fool and his terrifying hornet nest man creature are soon parted.

*SHUDDER*

(Via Huffington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nightmare Fuel#Nope
TAGSholy terrorNIGHTMARE FUELNOPE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP