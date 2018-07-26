Getty Image

While promoting his upcoming Viceland series, The Hunt For The Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold, at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Thursday, comedian and actor Tom Arnold launched into a wild rant about President Donald Trump, The Apprentice, and just about everything else he could include in the mix. And as it became abundantly clear to the reporters present at the event, and those following along with the #TCA18 hashtag on Twitter, Arnold wasn’t kidding. Even when, after finishing his initial outburst, the actor quipped, “Anyway, it’s a comedy.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, it all started when one of the reporters present asked Arnold, “Even if you find an incriminating tape about Trump will it really matter to the 40 percent of the country that seems to like Trump no matter what he does?” Needless to say, the actor had an answer. Several, in fact: