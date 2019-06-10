TriStar PIctures

Clearly, the week’s off to a grand start when one wakes up and hears that Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight. Yes, you read that correctly. Even though the Biebs has kept his public image tame these past few years, and he doesn’t often publicly beef, he still apparently did this. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” he tweeted. “Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Bieber tagged UFC President Dana White with a request to host the fight, but Conor McGregor says that he’s already willing to do the job. He wondered, “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Obviously, no one knows what on earth is happening or why.