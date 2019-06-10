People Are Having A Ball Imagining Tom Cruise’s Reaction To Justin Bieber’s Fight Challenge

Film/TV Editor
06.10.19

TriStar PIctures

Clearly, the week’s off to a grand start when one wakes up and hears that Justin Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC fight. Yes, you read that correctly. Even though the Biebs has kept his public image tame these past few years, and he doesn’t often publicly beef, he still apparently did this. “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon,” he tweeted. “Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

Bieber tagged UFC President Dana White with a request to host the fight, but Conor McGregor says that he’s already willing to do the job. He wondered, “Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?”

Obviously, no one knows what on earth is happening or why.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Cruise#Twitter Reactions#Justin Bieber
TAGSJustin BieberTOM CRUISEtwitter reactions
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 4 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP