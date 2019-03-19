A Fake Tom Ford Quote Has Trump Supporters So Mad That They’re Threatening To…Wait For It…Boycott His Clothes

Film director and luxury fashion designer Tom Ford is the latest celebrity to rile up both supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump, and it’s not even his fault. A since-deleted tweet by Twitter user @fras99 (who, for what it’s worth, appears to be anti-Trump) went viral on Monday with a quote mistakenly attributed to Ford about allegedly refusing to dress First Lady Melania Trump.

“Who likes Tom Ford?” the tweet asked. “Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump: ‘I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men.'” Unfortunately those on both the left and the right fell for it, as you can see in a few of the screenshots that were shared below, including one from 50 Cent.

As are many things on the internet however, it was a hoax.

The actual quote by Ford, who has dressed A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Daniel Craig, Tom Hanks, Ryan Gosling, and Will Smith, actually came from a 2016 episode of The View, shortly after Trump won the election.

