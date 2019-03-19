Film director and luxury fashion designer Tom Ford is the latest celebrity to rile up both supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump, and it’s not even his fault. A since-deleted tweet by Twitter user @fras99 (who, for what it’s worth, appears to be anti-Trump) went viral on Monday with a quote mistakenly attributed to Ford about allegedly refusing to dress First Lady Melania Trump.
“Who likes Tom Ford?” the tweet asked. “Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump: ‘I have no interest in dressing a glorified escort who steals speeches and has bad taste in men.'” Unfortunately those on both the left and the right fell for it, as you can see in a few of the screenshots that were shared below, including one from 50 Cent.
As are many things on the internet however, it was a hoax.
The actual quote by Ford, who has dressed A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Daniel Craig, Tom Hanks, Ryan Gosling, and Will Smith, actually came from a 2016 episode of The View, shortly after Trump won the election.